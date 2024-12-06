A site of sabotage on the railway line between Moscow and Kursk Oblast. Photo: Atesh resistance movement

The Atesh resistance movement has stated that they are responsible for sabotaging a key railway line connecting Moscow with Kursk Oblast, thereby delaying the supply of Russian troops at the front.

Source: Atesh on Telegram

Quote: "Our agent successfully set fire to a relay cabinet near the village of Chekhov in Moscow Oblast, located on a key railway line connecting Moscow to Kursk Oblast."

Details: According to Atesh, such an action disrupted Russian logistics, specifically delaying the delivery of fuel and equipment to Russian troops at the line of contact.

