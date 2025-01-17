All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

It is time to abandon sanctions and mend ties with Russia, Orbán says

Ulyana Krychkovska, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 17 January 2025, 14:15
It is time to abandon sanctions and mend ties with Russia, Orbán says
Viktor Orbán. Stock photo: Getty Images

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has urged Brussels to lift sanctions and mend ties with Russia. He has also commended Hungary's performance during the previous EU presidency.

Source: European Pravda, citing Orbán in an interview with Hungarian news portal Telex

Details: Orbán claimed that Hungary's primary goal during its six-month EU presidency was to bring peace to the forefront of discussions. He emphasised that "significant progress has been made," noting that "everyone is now talking about peace."

Advertisement:

"It's high time we threw sanctions out the window and established sanctions-free relations with Russia," he said.

The Hungarian prime minister believes it may take time, but Brussels will eventually "sober up," as he described them as currently going on a "binge".

Orbán stated that peace is essential to achieving Hungary's economic policy goals, adding that "we will then need to deal with Ukraine, which we currently view only through the 'lens of war'."

Advertisement:

He claimed that Ukraine poses a serious economic threat to Europe and vowed to implement stringent protective measures to safeguard, among other things, the Hungarian and Polish agricultural sectors.

"We're talking about a country that can't stand on its own two feet and today, without Western money, it's not a country," Orbán added.

Background

  • This week, reports emerged that the EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia, designed to bypass vetoes from Hungary and Slovakia.
  • On 16 January, Hungarian Minister for EU Affairs János Bóka stated that Budapest believes the EU should defer decisions on extending sanctions against Russia until after consultations with the new US administration.
  • The Financial Times reported that EU officials are exploring additional measures, including the application of an 81-year-old law involving the Belgian king, to safeguard sanctions against Russia following Hungary's threat to veto their extension.

Support UP or become our patron!

OrbansanctionsRussia
Advertisement:
Trump declassifies files on assassinations of two Kennedys and Martin Luther King Jr.
Putin has no veto over anyone's NATO membership, secretary general says
Ukraine's commander-in-chief: There are never enough troops or weapons in war, but we must fight with what we have
Film about war in Ukraine nominated for Oscar – video
Trump First. A tale of American exceptionalism, MAGA baseball caps, a TV show god, and the Grinch
Russians execute 6 Ukrainian POWs in Donetsk Oblast
All News
Orban
US sanctions Hungarian Prime Minister's ally Antal Rogan for corruption
Orbán calls Putin "fair partner", says "Hungarians can benefit from him"
Orbán: War in Ukraine will end in 2025, either through negotiations or one side being destroyed
RECENT NEWS
23:43
Drone attacks reported in Russia’s Kursk, Ryazan and Bryansk oblasts – video
23:09
Trump declassifies files on assassinations of two Kennedys and Martin Luther King Jr.
22:52
US Senate narrowly approves Trump's Pentagon nominee
22:40
Ukraine's General Staff: Russians intensify attacks on Pokrovsk front
22:10
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry comments on "Maidan in Slovakia": PM Fico has pulled something long expired out of the closet
21:26
Russians capture another settlement in Donetsk Oblast, reports DeepState
20:49
Pentagon: Suspension of aid programmes does not affect arms supplies to Ukraine
20:25
Zelenskyy: Energy and oil are among the most important keys to peace
20:18
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry comments on new US state secretary's remarks on concessions to end war
19:53
Russian energy giant Gazprom complains of lack of money and demands to raise gas prices for Russians
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: