Russia and Iran sign Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement, ISW says

Russia and Iran have signed a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement, which includes enhanced military cooperation that could help Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement on 17 January 2025 that provides numerous benefits for Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The agreement addresses issues spanning enhanced defence cooperation, intelligence sharing, nuclear energy use and cooperation, transportation support and development of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), and a clause stipulating that neither party shall allow third parties to use their territory to threaten the security of the other among other economic and social areas of partnership."

More details: Of particular note are the agreements on the so-called military-technical cooperation, which envisage the supply of Shahed attack drones and other military equipment that Russia can use to continue the war against Ukraine.

In particular, Iran could help Russia increase the production of Shahed drones in Russia, which would reduce dependence on imports and ensure a steady flow of necessary equipment for further military operations.

Advertisement:

A bilateral agreement could also lead to the establishment of aircraft refuelling centres and a Russian naval presence in Iran, strengthening Russia's military presence in the Middle East.

Quote: "Russia could use Iranian territory to support some of its operations in North Africa and the Middle East despite Iran's suboptimal geographic location when compared to Syria's proximity to Russia's basing in Libya and the Mediterranean Sea. Russia may also use the agreement to establish a more permanent military presence in Iran in the long term. However, Iran may be reluctant to such efforts due to the possibility of further Western sanctions and retaliation."

Details: The agreement also aims to help Russia avoid sanctions and ease economic difficulties caused by international restrictions. Russia hopes that strengthening economic and transport ties with Iran will allow it to circumvent Western sanctions and ease domestic economic pressure.

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 17 January:

Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed the Russia-Iran Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement on 17 January.

The Russia-Iran Comprehensive Strategic Partnership agreement lacks a mutual defence clause, however, indicating that Russia likely lacks the bandwidth to support significant operations outside Ukraine and is prioritising its manpower needs through its mutual defence treaty with North Korea.

Russian forces seized Vremivka on 17 January as part of their efforts to envelop Velyka Novosilka and force Ukrainian forces to withdraw from the settlement.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian leader Vladimir Putin had a phone call on 17 January indicating the Kremlin's growing concerns over Armenia's deepening ties with the West.

Recently declassified US documents highlight the integral role of US monetary and technical assistance in expanding Ukraine's domestic drone production capabilities and how US national security is directly benefiting by integrating lessons learned from Ukraine in America’s defence industry.

Russian forces recently advanced in Kursk Oblast and the Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Borova, Toretsk, Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin signed a decree on 17 January authorising calling up Russian reservists ("personnel mobilisation resource" or "zapas") for training in 2025.

Support UP or become our patron!