Russians attack Ukraine's energy sector to limit its defence industrial capabilities – ISW

Missiles after they have been fired. Stock photo: Getty Images

The analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believe that the Russians are trying to destroy Ukraine's energy network, limit its defence industrial potential and weaken the will of Ukrainians to fight by attacking Ukraine's energy infrastructure in a series of large-scale strikes.

Source: ISW

Details: On the night of 14-15 January, Russian forces conducted a large series of missile and drone strikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russian forces launched 74 Shahed and other attack drones and 43 missiles at Ukraine.

The air force said that Ukrainian defenders shot down 23 Kh-101/55SM missiles, three Kalibr missiles, four Kh-59/69 missiles and 47 drones, while 27 drones disappeared from radars and did not reach their targets.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian strikes targeted Ukrainian gas facilities and other energy infrastructure.

Ukrainian officials reported damage to energy facilities and critical infrastructure in Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv and Lviv oblasts, as well as residential areas in Kirovohrad Oblast.

Quote from ISW: "Russia has regularly targeted Ukrainian energy infrastructure in large strike series since the Winter of 2022–2023 likely in an attempt to collapse Ukraine's energy grid, limit its defence industrial capacity, and degrade Ukrainians' will to fight."

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 15 January:

Ukraine and Russia conducted a one-for-one prisoner of war (POW) exchange on 15 January, their first POW exchange in 2025.

A Russian source claimed that Ukrainian drone and artillery capabilities are providing Ukrainian tanks with tactical advantages over Russian tanks in unspecified, select areas of the frontline.

Transnistrian leader Vadim Krasnoselsky announced on 15 January that Russia will soon provide Transnistria with gas as "humanitarian aid" but did not specify the delivery date or method.

Armenia continues to enhance its relations with Western partners amid waning relations with Russia.

Russian forces recently advanced on the Borova, Chasiv Yar, and Toretsk fronts.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on 15 January that about 600,000 Russian soldiers are currently operating in Ukraine.

