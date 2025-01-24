All Sections
Fishing in Antarctica: Ukrainian vessels achieve record catch in three years

Alyona KyrychenkoFriday, 24 January 2025, 13:32
Fishing in Antarctica: Ukrainian vessels achieve record catch in three years
Fishing vessel. Stock photo: Getty Images

In 2024, Ukrainian vessels harvested 19,980 tonnes of valuable Antarctic bioresources, a 54% increase compared to 2023 (12,945 tonnes) and 107% more than in 2022.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine

Details: The 2024 catch included 19,075 tonnes of Antarctic krill and 905 tonnes of Antarctic toothfish.

Five vessels flying the Ukrainian state flag participated in the fishery:

  • SIMEIZ, KOREIZ, CALIPSO and MARIGOLDS were focused on toothfish.
  • MORE SODRUZHESTVA focused on Antarctic krill fishing.

Fishing enterprises paid over UAH 7.2 million (approx. US$172,000) to local budgets for the special use of aquatic bioresources, UAH 1.1 million (US$26,000) more than in 2023.

