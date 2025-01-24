All Sections
Fuel oil pollution found on Odesa's coast, likely from sunken Russian tankers

Vira ShurmakevychFriday, 24 January 2025, 19:41
Fuel oil pollution found on Odesa's coast, likely from sunken Russian tankers
Fuel oil found on Odesa's coast. Photo: Ivan Rusiev

A large-scale fuel oil pollution, likely caused by the sinking of Russian tankers in the Kerch Strait, has been discovered on the coast of Odesa Oblast.

Source: Ivan Rusiev, a scientist and the head of the research department of the Tuzly Lagoons National Nature Park, on Facebook; Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Details: Rusiev stated that the fuel oil was found in the Katranka recreational area, with the pollution stretching for over a kilometre.

Quote: "The extent of the pollution is significant. We lack resources to fully inspect the area – it’s all sand. We will continue working, and perhaps by the evening [of 24 January – ed.], more information will emerge. For now, we know that at least one kilometre is polluted. This contamination originates from the Kerch Strait – there's no other explanation.

The administration of the Tuzly Lagoons National Nature Park is preparing documents to inform Odesa Oblast Military Administration’s Department of Ecology and Natural Resources and the State Environmental Inspectorate of Ukraine."

Details: The Ukrainian State Environmental Inspectorate of the South-Western District reported that as of 10:00 on 24 January, no reports of pollution on the Odesa coast had been recorded. However, experts plan to inspect the area and collect water samples.

Iryna Shatokhina, head of the Department of Ecology and Natural Resources of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, noted that no reports of fuel oil reaching Odesa's coastline had been received by 10:00 on 24 January. She added that "the oblast is ready to respond" should such contamination occur.

Background:

  • Reports emerged on the morning of 15 December indicating that two Russian tankers, Volgoneft 212 and Volgoneft 239, were sinking in the Kerch Strait. Both vessels were reported to be broken in half, with fuel oil leaking into the water.
  • Greenpeace Ukraine has warned that Russia's militarisation of the Black and Azov Seas threatens to unleash a new environmental catastrophe.
  • On 6 January, Ukraine’s Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources reported that oil products had reached the southern coast of Crimea. Near the city of Sevastopol, fuel oil slicks stretching up to 15 kilometres were discovered.
  • On 13 January, a 300-square-kilometre oil spill was detected in the Azov Sea following a collision between two Russian tankers in the Kerch Strait.

Ecology
