Five civilians injured in Russian strikes in ​​Kherson Oblast

Five people were injured in Kherson Oblast due to Russian strikes on 24 January.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Russian forces targeted critical infrastructure and residential areas in various settlements across the oblast, damaging nine houses. The Russians also destroyed a mobile phone tower, a garage and cars.

A total of 38 settlements, including Kherson, Beryslav, Novovorontsovka, Zmiivka, Darivka and Stanislav, came under Russian fire and airstrikes.

