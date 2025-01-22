56-year-old man injured by Russian drone in Kherson Oblast dies in hospital

A Russian FPV drone with an improvised explosive device attached. Stock photo provided to Ukrainska Pravda by residents of Kherson

A 56-year-old man injured yesterday in a Russian drone attack in Kherson Oblast has died in hospital today, on 22 January.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Prokudin: "A 56-year-old man who was hit by a Russian UAV in Kherson yesterday morning has died in hospital. My condolences to the family and friends of the deceased."

Advertisement:

Details: In his post, Prokudin said that three more people had been injured on 21 January. Two men suffered moderate injuries, and doctors are continuing to fight to save the life of a seriously injured woman.

Kherson Oblast Military Administration noted that over the past day, the Russians carried out airstrikes on settlements in Kherson Oblast. The attacks damaged two high-rise buildings and seven houses. In addition, the Russians damaged a gas pipeline and several cars. One person was killed and 11 others were injured.

Background: On Monday evening, the Russians attacked the city of Kherson, injuring a 67-year-old man.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!