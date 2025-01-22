56-year-old man injured by Russian drone in Kherson Oblast dies in hospital
A 56-year-old man injured yesterday in a Russian drone attack in Kherson Oblast has died in hospital today, on 22 January.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Prokudin: "A 56-year-old man who was hit by a Russian UAV in Kherson yesterday morning has died in hospital. My condolences to the family and friends of the deceased."
Details: In his post, Prokudin said that three more people had been injured on 21 January. Two men suffered moderate injuries, and doctors are continuing to fight to save the life of a seriously injured woman.
Kherson Oblast Military Administration noted that over the past day, the Russians carried out airstrikes on settlements in Kherson Oblast. The attacks damaged two high-rise buildings and seven houses. In addition, the Russians damaged a gas pipeline and several cars. One person was killed and 11 others were injured.
Background: On Monday evening, the Russians attacked the city of Kherson, injuring a 67-year-old man.
