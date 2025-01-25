Polish PM on Orbán's threats to block sanctions against Russia: "he is playing in Putin's team, not ours"

The Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk commented on the actions of Hungary, whose representatives have not yet agreed to extend sanctions against Russia.

Source: Tusk on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Donald Tusk, whose country currently holds the EU Council presidency, said Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's actions on sanctions against Russia are tantamount to playing for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's team.

Quote: "If Prime Minister Viktor Orbán really blocks European sanctions at a key moment for the war, it’ll be absolutely clear that in this big game for the security and future of Europe, he is playing in Putin’s team, not in ours. With all the consequences of this fact."

Background:

European Pravda reported earlier that on 24 January, representatives of Hungary did not agree to the decision to extend the EU sanctions against Russia.

The source said that the decision to extend sanctions against Russia for the next six months will be made on 27 January at a meeting of EU foreign ministers. At the same time, the source also expressed confidence that a positive decision on the extension of sanctions would be made.

Orbán has accused Ukraine of trying to deceive Hungarians when it comes to gas supplies and called on the EU to force Ukrainians to "open the valves".

Earlier, Orbán promised to "fight back" against Ukraine for stopping the transit of Russian gas on 1 January.

