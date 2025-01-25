All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Polish PM on Orbán's threats to block sanctions against Russia: "he is playing in Putin's team, not ours"

Iryna KutielievaSaturday, 25 January 2025, 16:09
Polish PM on Orbán's threats to block sanctions against Russia: he is playing in Putin's team, not ours
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk commented on the actions of Hungary, whose representatives have not yet agreed to extend sanctions against Russia.

Source: Tusk on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Donald Tusk, whose country currently holds the EU Council presidency, said Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's actions on sanctions against Russia are tantamount to playing for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's team.

Advertisement:

Quote: "If Prime Minister Viktor Orbán really blocks European sanctions at a key moment for the war, it’ll be absolutely clear that in this big game for the security and future of Europe, he is playing in Putin’s team, not in ours. With all the consequences of this fact."

Background: 

  • European Pravda reported earlier that on 24 January, representatives of Hungary did not agree to the decision to extend the EU sanctions against Russia.
  • The source said that the decision to extend sanctions against Russia for the next six months will be made on 27 January at a meeting of EU foreign ministers. At the same time, the source also expressed confidence that a positive decision on the extension of sanctions would be made.
  • Orbán has accused Ukraine of trying to deceive Hungarians when it comes to gas supplies and called on the EU to force Ukrainians to "open the valves".
  • Earlier, Orbán promised to "fight back" against Ukraine for stopping the transit of Russian gas on 1 January.

Support UP or become our patron!

PolandOrbansanctionsRussia
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Putin confirms again he is afraid of negotiations and doing all he can to prolong war
Slovak PM Fico calls Zelenskyy enemy of Slovakia
Zelenskyy instructs government to report on suspended US programmes
Ukraine to hold consultations with the US over aid suspension, President's Office reports
Slovakian MP outraged that Zelenskyy, not Russia, was invited to Auschwitz commemoration
Ukrainian air defence downs Russian cruise missile in Odesa Oblast
All News
Poland
Czechia, Germany and Poland may set up "Ukrainian return centres"
Polish foreign minister: Putin must earn a meeting with Trump
Poland says Russia attempts to recruit Poles to destabilise country before elections
RECENT NEWS
00:01
Two women killed in Russian missile strike on facility in Mykolaiv
23:05
Axios: Ukraine to receive Patriot missile interceptors from Israel via US mediation
23:03
Zelenskyy: Putin confirms again he is afraid of negotiations and doing all he can to prolong war
22:20
PACE says Russia must be held accountable for Wagner crimes against Ukraine
21:52
Slovak PM Fico calls Zelenskyy enemy of Slovakia
21:40
Zelenskyy instructs government to report on suspended US programmes
21:24
Putin says he is ready to "assign people" for negotiations with Zelenskyy
21:07
Spain to allocate €10 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine
20:48
EU's top diplomat and new US Secretary of State discuss Ukraine war and China
19:55
Russia sets record with over 417,000 websites blocked in 2024, The Moscow Times reports
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: