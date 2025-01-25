All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Czechia, Germany and Poland may set up "Ukrainian return centres"

Ulyana Krychkovska, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 25 January 2025, 13:02
Czechia, Germany and Poland may set up Ukrainian return centres
Photo: unsplash.com

Czechia, Germany and Poland may set up return centres to help Ukrainian refugees get back to their homeland.

Source: Czech online newspaper Deník N; European Pravda

Details: Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for National Unity of Ukraine Oleksii Chernyshov will discuss this initiative during his visit to Czechia next week.

Advertisement:

A return centre is also being planned in Berlin, with Ukraine having already discussed the project with Poland.

These new centres are designed to support Ukrainians in returning home while also serving as cultural and community hubs.

The latest figures from the Czech Ministry of the Interior show that around 390,000 Ukrainians with temporary protection are currently living in the country.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Recently, there has been growing discussion in Germany about reducing aid to Ukrainian refugees.  
  • German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for encouraging unemployed Ukrainians in Germany to either find work or return to Ukraine.  
  • On 25 January, it was reported that officials from the US Department of Homeland Security had ordered a suspension of several programs that allowed refugees to temporarily settle in the US, including a key initiative that provided entry for Ukrainians.

Support UP or become our patron!

refugeesCzechiaGermanyPoland
Advertisement:
Ukraine to hold consultations with the US over aid suspension, President's Office reports
Slovakian MP outraged Zelenskyy and not Russia was invited to commemoration of Auschwitz liberation
Ukrainian air defence downs Russian cruise missile in Odesa Oblast
Car tried to crash into Russian embassy gate in Stockholm: embassy claims it is Ukrainian
US suspends programme for Ukrainian refugees
Aftermath of 100-drone Russian attack felt across 7 Ukrainian oblasts
All News
refugees
US suspends migrant entry programmes, including for Ukrainians, NYT reports
Trump administration cancels flights for 1,600 Afghan refugees
Return of refugees to Ukraine may harm economies of Eastern Europe, Reuters says
RECENT NEWS
19:55
Russia sets record with over 417,000 websites blocked in 2024, The Moscow Times reports
19:55
Ukraine to hold consultations with the US over aid suspension, President's Office reports
19:46
Italian Parliament approves assistance to Ukraine in 2025
19:03
Russian actor replaces Serbian Putin supporter in third season of White Lotus – photos, video
18:50
Denmark permits Gazprom's Swiss subsidiary to preserve Nord Stream 2
18:14
Czechia presents plan for Ukraine's and Moldova's integration into EU's internal market
18:07
Council of Europe chief promises not to give up on idea of special tribunal for Putin and compensation for Ukrainians
18:06
Support for Ukraine and belief in its victory grows among Latvians – poll
17:22
Russians attack Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring 11-year-old child
17:12
Slovakian MP outraged Zelenskyy and not Russia was invited to commemoration of Auschwitz liberation
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: