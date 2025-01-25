Czechia, Germany and Poland may set up "Ukrainian return centres"

Czechia, Germany and Poland may set up return centres to help Ukrainian refugees get back to their homeland.

Source: Czech online newspaper Deník N; European Pravda

Details: Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for National Unity of Ukraine Oleksii Chernyshov will discuss this initiative during his visit to Czechia next week.

A return centre is also being planned in Berlin, with Ukraine having already discussed the project with Poland.

These new centres are designed to support Ukrainians in returning home while also serving as cultural and community hubs.

The latest figures from the Czech Ministry of the Interior show that around 390,000 Ukrainians with temporary protection are currently living in the country.

Background:

Recently, there has been growing discussion in Germany about reducing aid to Ukrainian refugees.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for encouraging unemployed Ukrainians in Germany to either find work or return to Ukraine.

On 25 January, it was reported that officials from the US Department of Homeland Security had ordered a suspension of several programs that allowed refugees to temporarily settle in the US, including a key initiative that provided entry for Ukrainians.

