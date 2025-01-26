All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

ISW: Russia and Iraq deepen cooperation through propaganda Telegram channel

Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 26 January 2025, 05:13
ISW: Russia and Iraq deepen cooperation through propaganda Telegram channel
Iraq flag. Photo: Getty Images

Iraqi officials have expressed interest in developing bilateral relations with Russia. The Kremlin is using Rybar, a Kremlin-aligned Telegram channel, to increase its influence and promote its interests in the region.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Quote: "The Rybar channel claimed on January 25 that members of the Rybar team – including its founder Mikhail Zvinchuk – visited Iraq over the last week and met with Iraqi officials, including Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al Sudani. The channel claimed that Iraqi officials noted their openness to increasing trade and foreign investments with Russian partners and their interest in further developing Russian–Iraqi relations.

Advertisement:

The channel welcomed Russian businesses, media companies, bloggers, and investors to begin exploring opportunities in Iraq. Member of the Rybar team visited Iraq in August 2024, and ISW noted at the time that this was the first observed report of a Russian milblogger meeting with a senior foreign official."

Details: The ISW stressed that Russia was seeking to strengthen its role in the region and prepare for a possible reduction of the US military presence in Iraq. The Kremlin sees this area as a strategic opportunity to strengthen its influence and displace the United States as a key security partner.

The recent fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria has probably prompted Moscow to reconsider its foreign policy strategies in the Middle East region. In this context, Iraq is seen as an important partner for Russia in the areas of trade, infrastructure and security.

Advertisement:

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 25 January:

  • Ukraine and Moldova continue to offer solutions to Transnistria's energy crisis as Moldovan President Maia Sandu met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on 25 January.
  • The Kremlin is continuing to leverage the prominent Kremlin-linked Rybar Telegram channel to cultivate increased Russian influence in Iraq.
  • Russian forces recently advanced near Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, and Velyka Novosilka.
  • The Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced on 25 January that the Russian government will allow veterans of volunteer formations to receive "combat veteran status" without submitting a formal application.

Support UP or become our patron!

ISWRussiaIraq
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Putin confirms again he is afraid of negotiations and doing all he can to prolong war
Slovak PM Fico calls Zelenskyy enemy of Slovakia
Zelenskyy instructs government to report on suspended US programmes
Ukraine to hold consultations with the US over aid suspension, President's Office reports
Slovakian MP outraged that Zelenskyy, not Russia, was invited to Auschwitz commemoration
Ukrainian air defence downs Russian cruise missile in Odesa Oblast
All News
ISW
ISW: Putin signals to Russians that he will not take part in peace talks in near future
ISW: Russian authorities enhance protection of defence industry facilities
North Korean forces might suffer 30,000 to 45,000 casualties monthly in Russia's Kursk Oblast – ISW
RECENT NEWS
00:01
Two women killed in Russian missile strike on facility in Mykolaiv
23:05
Axios: Ukraine to receive Patriot missile interceptors from Israel via US mediation
23:03
Zelenskyy: Putin confirms again he is afraid of negotiations and doing all he can to prolong war
22:20
PACE says Russia must be held accountable for Wagner crimes against Ukraine
21:52
Slovak PM Fico calls Zelenskyy enemy of Slovakia
21:40
Zelenskyy instructs government to report on suspended US programmes
21:24
Putin says he is ready to "assign people" for negotiations with Zelenskyy
21:07
Spain to allocate €10 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine
20:48
EU's top diplomat and new US Secretary of State discuss Ukraine war and China
19:55
Russia sets record with over 417,000 websites blocked in 2024, The Moscow Times reports
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: