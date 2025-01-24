All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

ISW: Russian authorities enhance protection of defence industry facilities

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 24 January 2025, 04:20
ISW: Russian authorities enhance protection of defence industry facilities
Sky after the strike on the Bryansk Chemical Plant. Photo: Unmanned Systems Forces Command on Facebook

The Russian authorities are interested in strengthening air defence to protect their defence industrial base, particularly given the deteriorating state of the Russian economy.

Source: ISW (Institute for the Study of War)

Details: The Kremlin is reportedly taking measures to protect industrial facilities in Russia's border areas from Ukrainian strikes.

Advertisement:

On 23 January, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, met with representatives of the Bryansk Oblast’s Military Industrial Commission to discuss increasing the production of Russian air defence systems and protecting industrial and government warehouses in the region.

Medvedev also visited the Bryansk Chemical Plant to check the situation there. Despite being subjected to Ukrainian strikes, the plant continues to fulfil Russian state defence orders.

Analysts added that Ukrainian strikes in the Russian rear had mainly targeted the defence industrial base and other facilities supporting Russia's war effort, including the Bryansk Chemical Plant.

Advertisement:

Quote from the ISW: "The Kremlin may be increasingly interested in bolstering air defence capabilities to protect defence industrial base facilities in particular as the state of the Russian domestic economy continues to deteriorate."

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 23 January:

  • Russia is reportedly planning to deploy additional North Korean forces, missiles, artillery systems, and multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to Kursk Oblast to support Russian long-range fire operations.
  • The Kremlin appears to be growing increasingly concerned about perceptions of Russia's economic instability.
  • Russian forces recently executed at least six unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in Donetsk Oblast.
  • Russian forces recently advanced in Kursk Oblast and near Toretsk and Pokrovsk.
  • The Kremlin is reportedly taking measures to protect industrial facilities in Russian border regions from Ukrainian strikes.

Support UP or become our patron!

RussiaISWRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry deems so-called elections in Belarus illegitimate – a "one-man political show"
Zelenskyy on mobilisation: If half the army goes home, we might as well have surrendered on day one
Hungary agrees to extend sanctions against Russia, Politico reports
Hungary blocks joint EU statement on non-recognition of Lukashenko as Belarusian president, Radio Liberty says
updatedRussians hit critical infrastructure in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast – photo
Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections
All News
Russia
Drones hit oil refinery in Russia's Ryazan and military plant in Bryansk – video
Trump accuses Russia of stealing US hypersonic missile plans
Russia loses 1,500 soldiers over past day
RECENT NEWS
22:41
Ukrainian forces repel 65 attacks on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
22:22
G7 ambassadors call for resolution of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency issue and continued defence procurement
21:32
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry deems so-called elections in Belarus illegitimate – a "one-man political show"
20:58
Hungarian foreign minister explains Hungary's support for extending sanctions against Russia
20:56
Zelenskyy on mobilisation: If half the army goes home, we might as well have surrendered on day one
20:16
EU top diplomat hints that EU's concession to Hungary for extension of sanctions against Russian was symbolic
20:01
Satellite images reveal Russia removing military equipment from Syria's Tartus port, Radio Liberty says
19:44
opinionDictatorships can fight, but they always lose in the end
19:40
EU imposes sanctions on three Russian intelligence officers over 2020 cyberattack on Estonia
19:25
European Council president encourages Zelenskyy to continue working on Ukraine's EU accession
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: