ISW: Russian authorities enhance protection of defence industry facilities

Sky after the strike on the Bryansk Chemical Plant. Photo: Unmanned Systems Forces Command on Facebook

The Russian authorities are interested in strengthening air defence to protect their defence industrial base, particularly given the deteriorating state of the Russian economy.

Source: ISW (Institute for the Study of War)

Details: The Kremlin is reportedly taking measures to protect industrial facilities in Russia's border areas from Ukrainian strikes.

On 23 January, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, met with representatives of the Bryansk Oblast’s Military Industrial Commission to discuss increasing the production of Russian air defence systems and protecting industrial and government warehouses in the region.

Medvedev also visited the Bryansk Chemical Plant to check the situation there. Despite being subjected to Ukrainian strikes, the plant continues to fulfil Russian state defence orders.

Analysts added that Ukrainian strikes in the Russian rear had mainly targeted the defence industrial base and other facilities supporting Russia's war effort, including the Bryansk Chemical Plant.

Quote from the ISW: "The Kremlin may be increasingly interested in bolstering air defence capabilities to protect defence industrial base facilities in particular as the state of the Russian domestic economy continues to deteriorate."

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 23 January:

Russia is reportedly planning to deploy additional North Korean forces, missiles, artillery systems, and multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to Kursk Oblast to support Russian long-range fire operations.

The Kremlin appears to be growing increasingly concerned about perceptions of Russia's economic instability.

Russian forces recently executed at least six unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces recently advanced in Kursk Oblast and near Toretsk and Pokrovsk.

