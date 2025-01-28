All Sections
Ukrainian Special Forces capture valuable Russian trophies in Kursk Oblast – photos

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 28 January 2025, 10:39
Ukrainian Special Forces capture valuable Russian trophies in Kursk Oblast – photos
Two soldiers. Photo: SOF

Soldiers of the 8th Regiment of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) have cleared Russian positions, inflicted significant losses on the Russian forces in manpower and captured important trophies during special operations in Kursk Oblast.

Source: press service for the Special Operations Forces

Details: SOF soldiers killed two North Korean soldiers during the battle. In addition, dropping explosives from drones, Ukrainian soldiers killed seven Russian soldiers and wounded ten more.

North Korean soldier
Photo: SOF

Also, the soldiers discovered and seized the following items at Russian positions: personal protective equipment and military equipment, a DL-5 rangefinder, a 1PN139-1 thermal imaging sight, an AK-12 assault rifle with a 1P87 sight, and communications equipment that may contain data on the movements and plans of the Russian military. Moreover, Russian documents were found.

 
Belongings of the North Korean soldier
Photo: SOF

Quote: "The trophies, which include equipment and documents, will provide important information about the enemy's tactics and resources."

 
Equipment captured from the Russians
Photo: SOF
 
Equipment captured from the Russians
Photo: SOF

Support UP or become our patron!

Special Operations ForcesKursk Oblast
