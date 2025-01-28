Soldiers of the 8th Regiment of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) have cleared Russian positions, inflicted significant losses on the Russian forces in manpower and captured important trophies during special operations in Kursk Oblast.

Source: press service for the Special Operations Forces

Details: SOF soldiers killed two North Korean soldiers during the battle. In addition, dropping explosives from drones, Ukrainian soldiers killed seven Russian soldiers and wounded ten more.

Also, the soldiers discovered and seized the following items at Russian positions: personal protective equipment and military equipment, a DL-5 rangefinder, a 1PN139-1 thermal imaging sight, an AK-12 assault rifle with a 1P87 sight, and communications equipment that may contain data on the movements and plans of the Russian military. Moreover, Russian documents were found.

Quote: "The trophies, which include equipment and documents, will provide important information about the enemy's tactics and resources."

