Ukraine's Special Operations Forces kill 21 and injure 40 North Korean soldiers in fierce battle in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 22 January 2025, 09:30
Screenshot: video by Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces

Operatives from Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces have killed 21 and wounded 40 North Korean soldiers who were advancing on Ukrainian positions in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SOF)

Details: The operatives from the 8th SOF Regiment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, alongside friendly infantry troops, used small arms and grenade launchers to repel an assault of North Korean soldiers fighting on the side of Russia which lasted for over eight hours. Snipers also participated in the operation.

Only a third of the SOF group’s ammunition was left by the ninth hour of the battle. The rest had been used to fight off the North Korean forces.

The operatives made the decision to exfiltrate (a military tactic for quickly withdrawing a group from the battlefield to a safe location).

It was reported that the Ukrainian fighters successfully left in two Humvees.

Special Operations Forces
Ukrainian Special Forces in Kursk Oblast take DNA samples from dead North Korean soldiers – video
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces hit oil depot in Russia's Kaluga Oblast – video
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces eliminate and capture Russian soldiers responsible for executing Ukrainian POWs – video
