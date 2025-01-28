All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Poland accuses Russia of using darknet to recruit Poles for election interference

Ulyana KrychkovskaTuesday, 28 January 2025, 16:59
Poland accuses Russia of using darknet to recruit Poles for election interference
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Poland's Minister of Digital Affairs, Krzysztof Gawkowski, has accused Russia of using the darknet to recruit Polish citizens in an attempt to interfere with the country’s presidential election campaign.

Source: European Pravda, citing Gawkowski in an interview with Reuters

Gawkowski said that Russia is seeking to recruit Poles willing to influence the election campaign from within the country, offering €3,000–4,000 to spread disinformation.  

Advertisement:

The minister added that these recruitment efforts are carried out via the darknet, a hidden part of the internet accessible only through specialised browsers. He noted that Poland has been monitoring such activities since the beginning of the year.  

Quote: "This is money directed from the Russian services GRU and FSB, which are looking for such patrons of their content here," he said.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • Karol Nawrocki, a Polish presidential candidate backed by the opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party, recently declared that he does not envision Ukraine "as part of either the EU or NATO", drawing criticism both domestically, including from Donald Tusk, and from official Kyiv.  
  • The Polish opposition labelled the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's response to this statement as "election interference".

Support UP or become our patron!

PolandRussiaELECTIONS
Advertisement:
Ukraine's foreign minister invited to meeting with European counterparts and new US secretary of state
UK Defence Intelligence analyses Ukrainian attacks on oil depot of Engels airbase
US secretary of state introduces exceptions to foreign aid freeze – WP
Moldova and unrecognised Transnistria sign agreement on gas loan to help Transnistria
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence drones hit oil depot in Russia's Kstovo, UP sources say – photo, video
Interview with a mother and daughter who serve together in the Khartiia Brigade
All News
Poland
Polish President says Nord Stream gas pipelines should be dismantled to prevent Europe from being "tempted"
Zelenskyy arrives in Poland to participate in commemoration of Auschwitz victims
Polish PM on Orbán's threats to block sanctions against Russia: "he is playing in Putin's team, not ours"
RECENT NEWS
20:50
Georgia leaves PACE over sanctions but remains in Council of Europe
20:19
Russia reports billions in profits from selling Zelenskyy's flat and other property of Ukrainians in Crimea
20:14
Georgia to be expelled from Assembly at next session, says head of Ukraine's PACE delegation
19:49
Ukraine's Defence Ministry purchases first trucks for Armed Forces under state guarantees
19:12
Zelenskyy speaks with Danish PM about European unity and cooperation
19:02
Russian soldier who raped and beat captive Ukrainian woman for over a year served with notice of suspicion in absentia
18:40
Slovakia summons Ukrainian ambassador over Kyiv's criticism of PM Fico
18:21
Ukraine's foreign minister invited to meeting with European counterparts and new US secretary of state
17:47
EXPLAINERWhy it is not in Poland's interest to stall Ukraine’s EU accession and how to resolve disputes
17:21
Ukrainian drones strike Russian oil pumping station and missile arsenal
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: