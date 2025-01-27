All Sections
Polish President says Nord Stream gas pipelines should be dismantled to prevent Europe from being "tempted"

Monday, 27 January 2025, 16:17
Polish President says Nord Stream gas pipelines should be dismantled to prevent Europe from being tempted
Stock Photo: Getty Images

President of Poland Andrzej Duda said that gas flows from Russia to Western Europe should never be restored, even if Russia and Ukraine reach a peace agreement.

Source: Duda in an interview with BBC; European Pravda reports

Details: Duda said that the Nord Stream gas pipelines, which have not been in use since 2022, "should be dismantled".

Advertisement:

He said this would mean that countries such as Germany "would not be tempted" to resume Russian supplies to support their struggling economies.

Quote: "I can only hope that European leaders will learn lessons from Russia's aggression against Ukraine and that they will push through a decision to never restore the pumping of gas through this pipeline."

Details: Gas prices in Europe have risen sharply since the closure, and in recent months politicians from the far-right German AfD party have proposed reopening the Nord Stream pipeline.

Advertisement:

This is why Duda believes that the Nord Stream pipeline "should be dismantled".

Quote: "This pipeline causes a very big threat to Ukraine, to Poland, to Slovakia but also to other Central European countries.

It is a threat from the point of view of energy, from the point of view of the military but also it is a huge economic threat because it means a domination of Russia over Europe in the economic sense."

Background: 

  • The Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 2, in which Russia has invested billions of euros, has not been put into operation since its completion – first because of legal problems, and then because of the outbreak of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.
  • In September 2022, one of the branches of NS2 and both branches of Nord Stream 1 were damaged by explosions, and the investigation is still ongoing.
  • In 2024, Nord Stream 2 AG lost a lawsuit in the EU Court of Justice over a directive that extends the rules of the internal natural gas market to gas pipelines from third countries.

PolandNord Stream 2Russo-Ukrainian war
