All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Number of debts in Ukraine increases by almost third since outbreak of full-scale war

Artur KryzhnyiWednesday, 29 January 2025, 15:11
Number of debts in Ukraine increases by almost third since outbreak of full-scale war
Ukrainian banknote and coins. Photo: Getty Images

The number of debt records increased by 712,000 in 2024 and by almost 2 million since February 2022.

Source: Ukrinform with reference to OpenDataBot data

Details: Thus, in February 2022, the number of entries in the Unified Register of Debtors was 6.9 million, while as of December 2024, it was 8.86 million, which is 29% more.

Advertisement:

Most of the debt entries relate to fines for traffic violations, administrative offences, and penalties in favour of the state budget. In total, this is almost 60% of the records.

Nevertheless, more than 21% of debts cannot be assigned to any specific category.

Furthermore, the number of cases involving the seizure of debtors' property has increased, with 15,600 seizures under enforcement documents (24% increase). The number of confiscations in criminal proceedings (excluding corruption cases) increased to 11,800 (17%).

Advertisement:

Background: In January-November 2024, the State Tax Service opened 25,225 enforcement cases for business tax debts. This is 22% more than in the whole of 2021 when 20,600 proceedings were opened.

Support UP or become our patron!

економіка
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy on US financial aid freeze: We will seek domestic resources
Ukraine's foreign minister invited to meeting with European counterparts and new US secretary of state
UK Defence Intelligence analyses Ukrainian attacks on oil depot of Engels airbase
US secretary of state introduces exceptions to foreign aid freeze – WP
Moldova and unrecognised Transnistria sign agreement on gas loan to help Transnistria
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence drones hit oil depot in Russia's Kstovo, UP sources say – photo, video
All News
економіка
Russia's largest clothing manufacturer closes factories
USAID ordered to suspend all projects in Ukraine, source within agency says
Putin growing increasingly concerned about Russia's economy amid war, Reuters reports
RECENT NEWS
23:23
Russian-installed puppet leader reports explosions near port in occupied Berdiansk
22:52
Defence Ministry says Ukraine is ready to share combat experience with NATO
22:45
NATO says it is fulfilling its promise of €40bn in aid to Ukraine for 2025
21:58
Georgia explains its withdrawal from PACE: waiting for "blackmail to stop"
21:48
UK appoints trade envoy to Ukraine
21:42
Tank from King Danylo Brigade burns Russian assault vehicle from 30 m away – video
21:36
Russia's February oil exports from its western ports drop by 8% due to sanctions
21:23
Zelenskyy on US financial aid freeze: We will seek domestic resources
20:50
Georgia leaves PACE over sanctions but remains in Council of Europe
20:19
Russia reports billions in profits from selling Zelenskyy's flat and other property of Ukrainians in Crimea
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: