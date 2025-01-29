Number of debts in Ukraine increases by almost third since outbreak of full-scale war

The number of debt records increased by 712,000 in 2024 and by almost 2 million since February 2022.

Source: Ukrinform with reference to OpenDataBot data

Details: Thus, in February 2022, the number of entries in the Unified Register of Debtors was 6.9 million, while as of December 2024, it was 8.86 million, which is 29% more.

Most of the debt entries relate to fines for traffic violations, administrative offences, and penalties in favour of the state budget. In total, this is almost 60% of the records.

Nevertheless, more than 21% of debts cannot be assigned to any specific category.

Furthermore, the number of cases involving the seizure of debtors' property has increased, with 15,600 seizures under enforcement documents (24% increase). The number of confiscations in criminal proceedings (excluding corruption cases) increased to 11,800 (17%).

Background: In January-November 2024, the State Tax Service opened 25,225 enforcement cases for business tax debts. This is 22% more than in the whole of 2021 when 20,600 proceedings were opened.

