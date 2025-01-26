All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

USAID ordered to suspend all projects in Ukraine, source within agency says

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 26 January 2025, 14:21
USAID ordered to suspend all projects in Ukraine, source within agency says
The USAID logo. Photo: USAID

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Ukraine has been ordered to suspend all projects and expenditures following a directive from the US Department of State. The order suspends foreign aid programmes for 90 days to allow for an audit.

Source: Suspilne, Ukrainian public broadcaster, citing a staff member from the USAID office in Kyiv

Details: While the USAID press service did not respond to journalists, they "forwarded the request to the US Department of State".

Advertisement:

For reference: USAID in Ukraine has been supporting various initiatives, including reconstruction of schools, provision of medical services, and repair of critical energy infrastructure.

Ukrainian organisations are reportedly receiving word to suspend activities funded by USAID or other entities reliant on US financing.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued an order that pauses most foreign aid programmes for 90 days, including assistance to Ukraine.
  • The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported that it was exploring the implications of the order for US assistance to Kyiv.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on reports that the new administration under US President Donald Trump had paused the issuance of most foreign aid grants for 90 days.
  • US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on 20 January to suspend all foreign aid programmes for 90 days to assess their alignment with his political goals.

Support UP or become our patron!

aid for Ukraineекономіка
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Putin confirms again he is afraid of negotiations and doing all he can to prolong war
Slovak PM Fico calls Zelenskyy enemy of Slovakia
Zelenskyy instructs government to report on suspended US programmes
Ukraine to hold consultations with the US over aid suspension, President's Office reports
Slovakian MP outraged that Zelenskyy, not Russia, was invited to Auschwitz commemoration
Ukrainian air defence downs Russian cruise missile in Odesa Oblast
All News
aid for Ukraine
Diplomats ask to exempt Ukraine from US aid freeze order, Financial Times says
German defence minister: If we stop supporting Ukraine, this war could become our war
Zelenskyy on reports of US new administration halting foreign aid
RECENT NEWS
00:01
Two women killed in Russian missile strike on facility in Mykolaiv
23:05
Axios: Ukraine to receive Patriot missile interceptors from Israel via US mediation
23:03
Zelenskyy: Putin confirms again he is afraid of negotiations and doing all he can to prolong war
22:20
PACE says Russia must be held accountable for Wagner crimes against Ukraine
21:52
Slovak PM Fico calls Zelenskyy enemy of Slovakia
21:40
Zelenskyy instructs government to report on suspended US programmes
21:24
Putin says he is ready to "assign people" for negotiations with Zelenskyy
21:07
Spain to allocate €10 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine
20:48
EU's top diplomat and new US Secretary of State discuss Ukraine war and China
19:55
Russia sets record with over 417,000 websites blocked in 2024, The Moscow Times reports
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: