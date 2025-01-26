USAID ordered to suspend all projects in Ukraine, source within agency says

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Ukraine has been ordered to suspend all projects and expenditures following a directive from the US Department of State. The order suspends foreign aid programmes for 90 days to allow for an audit.

Source: Suspilne, Ukrainian public broadcaster, citing a staff member from the USAID office in Kyiv

Details: While the USAID press service did not respond to journalists, they "forwarded the request to the US Department of State".

Advertisement:

For reference: USAID in Ukraine has been supporting various initiatives, including reconstruction of schools, provision of medical services, and repair of critical energy infrastructure.

Ukrainian organisations are reportedly receiving word to suspend activities funded by USAID or other entities reliant on US financing.

Background:

Advertisement:

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued an order that pauses most foreign aid programmes for 90 days, including assistance to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported that it was exploring the implications of the order for US assistance to Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on reports that the new administration under US President Donald Trump had paused the issuance of most foreign aid grants for 90 days.

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on 20 January to suspend all foreign aid programmes for 90 days to assess their alignment with his political goals.

Support UP or become our patron!