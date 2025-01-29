All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Ministry purchases first trucks for Armed Forces under state guarantees

Viktor VolokitaWednesday, 29 January 2025, 19:49
Ukraine's Defence Ministry purchases first trucks for Armed Forces under state guarantees
Photo: press service for Ukraine's Defence Ministry

In January, Ukraine's Ministry of Defence provided combat brigades with all-wheel-drive trucks manufactured by a Ukrainian company for special and combat missions.

Source: press service for Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Details: This marks the first batch of vehicles purchased under one of the contracts with state guarantees for the supply of weapons and military equipment to meet the needs of the Armed Forces.

"The state contract was signed in December 2024. And in January 2025, we received about 80 pieces of trucks with 4x4 and 6x6 wheel configurations. They can be used to transport personnel and military freight," said Hlib Kanievskyi, Director of the Procurement Policy Department at the Ministry of Defence.

Over 50% of the production of these vehicles takes place in Ukraine.

Kanievskyi said that in 2024, the Ministry of Defence focused on procuring military equipment for the rear under state guarantees: armoured vehicles, medical vehicles, special trucks, bath and laundry units, fuel tankers, etc.

The Defence Ministry will focus on the procurement of munitions in 2025.

Background:

  • Ukraine's Ministry of Defence has launched licensed production of modern First-Person View drones at a state-owned company.
  • Ukraine's State Logistics Operator (SOE), the procurement agency of the Ministry of Defence, has begun implementing a new supply model for the Armed Forces and has signed an agreement with UT Company.

