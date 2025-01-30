All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Majority of Germans see Russia as greatest threat to global peace – poll

Ivanna KostinaThursday, 30 January 2025, 15:41
Majority of Germans see Russia as greatest threat to global peace – poll
Stock photo: getty images

The vast majority of Germans perceive Russia as the biggest threat to global peace and feel increasingly less secure.

Source: European Pravda, citing German newspaper FAZ

Details: The Russo-Ukrainian war, the re-election of Donald Trump as US president, and widespread concerns about insufficient preparedness for war and disasters have contributed to a decline in Germans’ sense of security.

Advertisement:

The survey conducted by the Allensbach Institute shows that the proportion of people who feel safe in Germany has dropped by one percentage point to 60% compared to 2024. This figure ranged from 71% to 82% between 2019 and 2022.

Currently, 61% of Germans are highly concerned that their country could be drawn into a military conflict. Additionally, 79% of respondents believe that Russia poses the greatest threat to global peace.

The number of people convinced that the United States is the biggest threat to world peace has risen sharply between 2024 and 2025 – from 24% to 46%. "Germans no longer see the US as a reliable alliance partner," said Klaus Schweinsberg, Chairman of the Centre for Strategy and Higher Leadership.

Advertisement:

However, trust in NATO remains steadfast.

The data also shows that only one in ten Germans believes the country is well-prepared for war or disasters. Meanwhile, 43% of respondents said Germany is "not very well" prepared, while another 39% consider the country’s preparedness to be "extremely poor".

Germans suspect shortcomings particularly in emergency medical response strategy and the protection of critical infrastructure from cyberattacks.

"Ensuring security is one of the state’s core responsibilities, and citizens increasingly feel that consistency is lacking in this area," said Renate Köcher, Director of the Allensbach Institute for Public Opinion Research.

Background:

  • In autumn 2024, the fear of a potential war in Europe ranked as the top concern among young Germans.
  • In December 2024, another survey showed that Western Europe’s willingness to support Ukraine until victory sharply declined.

Support UP or become our patron!

GermanyRussia
Advertisement:
updatedRussian attack on apartment building in Sumy: death toll rises to 7, 13 people injured
Sweden announces its largest aid package to Ukraine worth US$1.25 billion
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry decries Romanian presidential candidate's remarks about Ukraine as "akin to Russian propaganda"
PACE votes to hold Putin accountable for atrocities after Ukrainian delegation outcry, though excludes "terrorist" label
Far-right Romanian presidential candidate wants Ukraine to be divided and part of it taken over by Romania
Four bodies recovered from under rubble in Sumy – photos, videos
All News
Germany
Germany's Budget Committee approves additional €3 billion in military assistance for Ukraine – Reuters
Rheinmetall CEO: Russia is unhappy with Western arms supplies, so it planned my assassination
NATO: Attempt on Rheinmetall CEO's life was part of Russian sabotage campaign
RECENT NEWS
18:18
Sweden's largest aid package for Kyiv includes funds for Danish model of support for Ukraine
17:44
updatedRussian attack on apartment building in Sumy: death toll rises to 7, 13 people injured
17:27
Sweden announces its largest aid package to Ukraine worth US$1.25 billion
17:16
Ukraine's Security Service identifies 4 Russian generals who ordered attack on Kharkiv home improvement hypermarket in 2024
16:53
Russia uses attack drones with enhanced warheads to increase civilian casualties, adviser to Ukrainian president says – photos
16:35
20 US volunteer soldiers MIA in war in Ukraine, 5 killed in six months, CNN reports
16:34
Ukraine summons Slovak ambassador over accusations of interference in Slovakia's internal affairs
16:26
Romanian Foreign Ministry confirms unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty after far-right Romanian presidential candidate's statements
16:26
Lithuania transfers short-range portable air defence systems to Ukraine
15:45
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry decries Romanian presidential candidate's remarks about Ukraine as "akin to Russian propaganda"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: