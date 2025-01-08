Russians attack Sumy Oblast border twice: five people injured

The Russian military attacked the Seredyna-Buda hromada in Sumy Oblast twice on 8 January, injuring five people. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "The investigators reported that on 8 January 2025, at about 14:40, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers attacked civilian infrastructure in the Seredyna-Buda hromada in the Shostka district for the second time in a day.

A 55-year-old man and his 28-year-old son, who were in their own home, were injured."

Details: Three people were also injured in an attack on Seredyna-Buda at 12:30. A 52-year-old woman, a 57-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman sought medical assistance.

