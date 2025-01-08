Russians attack border settlements in Sumy Oblast 7 times, one person injured

Russian forces struck the border areas and settlements in Sumy Oblast seven times on the night and morning of 7-8 January, resulting in one person being injured in the Shostka hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Shostka hromada: a VOG [high-explosive fragmentation grenade – ed.] was dropped from a UAV (one explosion). As a result of the attack, one civilian was injured and a house was damaged."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russians also dropped fragmentation grenades from a drone in the Velyka Pysarivka, Esman and Bilopillia hromadas.

A total of seven explosions were recorded.

Support UP or become our patron!