Russians attack border settlements in Sumy Oblast 7 times, one person injured

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 8 January 2025, 08:49
Sumy Oblast. Stock photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces struck the border areas and settlements in Sumy Oblast seven times on the night and morning of 7-8 January, resulting in one person being injured in the Shostka hromada.  [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Shostka hromada: a VOG [high-explosive fragmentation grenade – ed.] was dropped from a UAV (one explosion). As a result of the attack, one civilian was injured and a house was damaged."

Details: The Russians also dropped fragmentation grenades from a drone in the Velyka Pysarivka, Esman and Bilopillia hromadas.

A total of seven explosions were recorded.

Sumy Oblastdrones
