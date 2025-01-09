All Sections
Ukraine prepared to give jobs with reservation from mobilisation to men living abroad

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 9 January 2025, 10:48
Oleksii Chernyshov. Photo: Chernyshov on Facebook

Oleksii Chernyshov, Minister for National Unity of Ukraine, has said that the state is ready to provide Ukrainians abroad with jobs at defence companies with reservations from potential mobilisation.

Source: Chernyshov in a comment to Radio Liberty

Details: Chernyshov said that some Ukrainian industries, particularly in the military-industrial sector, currently need specialists "like air".

Quote: "We have a shortage of professionals, we have a shortage of specialists, and Ukraine is ready to reserve most of them from military service. That is why we are planning to set up centres that will help find job positions in Ukraine and in Ukrainians' countries of residence. These job centres will be able to provide services and encourage people to choose a particular career path in Ukraine."

Details: Chernyshov emphasised that such centres would be able to provide services and help choose a career path in Ukraine. He also expressed confidence that Ukrainian men are eager to do so.

Nevertheless, the minister noted that "men mostly have to defend Ukraine at this moment".

Background:

  • At a meeting on 3 December, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) appointed Oleksii Chernyshov to the post of Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine – Minister for National Unity of Ukraine.
  • On 19 November, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would establish a Ministry for Ukrainian Unity, whose activities would, among other things, target returning citizens.
  • In 2020-2022, Chernyshov was the head of the Ministry for Communities and Territorial Development.

mobilisation
mobilisation
