Ukraine's Justice Ministry resumes operation of one of main state registers after Russian cyberattack

The Ministry of Justice will resume the operation of the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs, and Public Organisations on 9 January after the Russian cyberattack on 19 December 2024.

Source: website of the Ministry of Justice

Details: This allows for the resumption of electronic interaction with government agencies such as the State Tax Service, the State Statistics Service of Ukraine, the Pension Fund of Ukraine, the Ministry of Digital Transformation and other agencies that use the register’s data in their activities.

In addition, a number of online services are being restored via Diia, a Ukrainian e-governance app.

In particular, the register’s website will allow free searching for information in the register, generating extracts, obtaining the results of administrative services by access code, and access to the register's data by public authorities through access identifiers.

Background:

On 19 December 2024, Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and Minister of Justice of Ukraine, reported that Russia had launched a cyberattack on state registers that fall under the Ministry of Justice's competence. Their work has been temporarily suspended.

On 19 December 2024, government officials assured that the registers would be restored in two weeks.

On 30 December, the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine resumed the work of three key notarial registers after a Russian cyberattack.

On 4 January 2025, the State Register of Civil Status Acts was launched, meaning that the possibility of registering marriages, births, and other acts of civil status was restored after the Russian cyberattack.

On 8 January 2025, the Ministry of Justice restored the operation of its website after a Russian cyberattack.

