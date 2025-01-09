All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine's Justice Ministry resumes operation of one of main state registers after Russian cyberattack

Viktor VolokitaThursday, 9 January 2025, 14:31
Ukraine's Justice Ministry resumes operation of one of main state registers after Russian cyberattack
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The Ministry of Justice will resume the operation of the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs, and Public Organisations on 9 January after the Russian cyberattack on 19 December 2024.

Source: website of the Ministry of Justice

Details: This allows for the resumption of electronic interaction with government agencies such as the State Tax Service, the State Statistics Service of Ukraine, the Pension Fund of Ukraine, the Ministry of Digital Transformation and other agencies that use the register’s data in their activities.

Advertisement:

In addition, a number of online services are being restored via Diia, a Ukrainian e-governance app.

In particular, the register’s website will allow free searching for information in the register, generating extracts, obtaining the results of administrative services by access code, and access to the register's data by public authorities through access identifiers.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • On 19 December 2024, Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and Minister of Justice of Ukraine, reported that Russia had launched a cyberattack on state registers that fall under the Ministry of Justice's competence. Their work has been temporarily suspended.
  • On 19 December 2024, government officials assured that the registers would be restored in two weeks.
  • On 30 December, the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine resumed the work of three key notarial registers after a Russian cyberattack.
  • On 4 January 2025, the State Register of Civil Status Acts was launched, meaning that the possibility of registering marriages, births, and other acts of civil status was restored after the Russian cyberattack.
  • On 8 January 2025, the Ministry of Justice restored the operation of its website after a Russian cyberattack.

Support UP or become our patron!

cyber securityUkraine
Advertisement:
Number of injured in Russian attack in Kryvyi Rih has risen to 14, 3 in serious condition – photos
Zelenskyy awards Hero of Ukraine title to paratrooper Maslovskyi, killed in knife fight with Russian soldier – video
updatedRussians strike Kryvyi Rih: 4 people killed, 9 injured – video, photos
Basic military training to be introduced in Ukrainian universities from September
Trump's administration can help Ukraine secure good deal to end war, says US secretary of state
Israel and Hamas sign agreement on hostage release and ceasefire, media say
All News
cyber security
Number of cyberattacks on Ukraine increased by 70% in past year
Ukrainian cybersecurity market has quadrupled in eight years
Ukraine restores marriage registers, improves mobilisation deferral after Russian large-scale cyberattack
RECENT NEWS
21:33
Zelensky holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting on Ukrainian weapons production
21:20
Mykolaiv marines destroy Russian armoured group in Kursk Oblast – video
21:13
Russians try to encircle Velyka Novosilka – DeepState
20:50
Europe is already under attack from Russia, Polish foreign minister says
20:32
This is our bargaining chip: EU chief diplomat opposes lifting sanctions against Russia
20:20
Volunteer from Belarus killed in action in Ukraine
20:16
Number of injured in Russian attack in Kryvyi Rih has risen to 14, 3 in serious condition – photos
20:10
Belgium holds first trial of Russians for cybercrimes
18:36
Team from Kyiv wins NASA hackathon, beating over 10,000 teams
18:33
US imposes sanctions against Russian tankers under construction for the first time, Reuters reports
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: