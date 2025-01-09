All Sections
Number of cyberattacks on Ukraine increased by 70% in past year

Oleksii ArtemchukThursday, 9 January 2025, 09:03
A hacker. Stock photo: Getty Images

The number of cyberattacks on Ukraine increased by nearly 70% in 2024, reaching 4,315 incidents, compared to 2,541 in 2023

Source: press service of the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine

Details: Hackers most frequently target critical infrastructure, including the energy sector, government institutions, security agencies and telecommunications. Their objectives are to steal sensitive information and destroy data.

The most commonly used tools are malware distribution and phishing emails. In wartime, the most valuable information for the Russians is Ukraine's defence force plans, as well as data from the defence industry, the government, and other organisations supporting the military.

The government's Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-UA) notes that cyber warfare remains one of Russia's primary methods for destabilising the situation in Ukraine. In 2024, the number of attacks on essential infrastructure increased steadily, particularly in the energy sector.

Experts predict that the attacks will continue in 2025, with cyberspace remaining a war hotspot.

Background:

  • Ukraine has recently experienced the largest cyberattack on government registers in recent times.
  • The operation of key Ministry of Justice systems was temporarily suspended as a result of the attack conducted by Russian hackers.
  • The hackers claimed to have destroyed all the data they gained access to, including backup copies stored on servers in Poland.
  • The largest cyberattack on Ukraine's state registers had been in the works for several months, but the Security Service of Ukraine stated that they could not disclose details about its preparation.
  • Ukraine's State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection did not confirm any leak of information following the Russian cyberattack.
  • It was reported that the recovery of the Ministry of Justice registers that were cyberattacked would take one to two weeks, based on early data from experts.
  • Diia, Ukraine's e-government app, resumed the process of exempting employees from military service following the large-scale Russian cyberattack.

