Russians launch large-scale drone attack on Izmail district of Odesa Oblast, wounding woman

Russia launched a large-scale drone attack on the Izmail district of Odesa Oblast, injuring people and damaging infrastructure facilities.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Air defence units responded to Russian attack drones.

Advertisement:

The Russian attack damaged the port infrastructure as well as a non-operational educational institution.

Fragments also struck a car with a woman inside. She sustained a shrapnel wound to her thigh and was taken to hospital in moderate condition. Kiper claimed that doctors have provided her with all of the necessary attention.

Quote: "All relevant services are working at the scene. Law enforcers are recording the aftermath of another terrorist act by the Russians against the civilian population of Odesa Oblast.

I thank everyone who was in safe places during the attack. Your life and health are the most important values!"

Background: Russia launched 140 drones at Ukraine on the night of 12-13 February, 85 of which were downed by air defence, 52 failed to reach their targets. Damage has been recorded in Odesa and Kharkiv oblasts.

Support UP or become our patron!