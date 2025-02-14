Zelenskyy on Russia's strike on Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant: A clear "message" from Putin

Zelensky. Photo by the Office of the President

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the Russian drone, which struck the shelter above Unit No 4 at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, flew at an altitude undetectable by radar. This suggests the strike was intentionally aimed at the shelter.

Source: Zelenskyy in a conversation with journalists at the Munich Security Conference

Quote: "The drone was flying at an altitude of 85 metres, which is undetectable by radar. This confirms that the strike was intentional.

It wasn't a case of the drone changing course or anything like that. The attack was precisely on the shelter, and it occurred on the very day the Munich Security Conference began.

This serves as a clear 'message' from Putin and the Russian Federation."

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that this is yet another proof that the Russian leader does not want the war to end.

Background:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that a Russian loitering munition carrying a high-explosive incendiary warhead hit the shelter of the 4th reactor at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant on the night of 13-14 February. Early assessments indicate that the damage to the sarcophagus is substantial, the president said.

The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed an explosion at the CNPP. The drone hit the roof of the new protective shell, which covers the damaged fourth reactor at Chornobyl.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports that radiation levels remain within normal limits following a Russian drone strike on the shelter of Unit No 4 at the CNPP.

Ukraine’s Energy Ministry urged the IAEA to take immediate action to prevent enemy strikes on nuclear facilities.

