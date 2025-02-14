Сontainment structure of Unit No 4 of Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant dismantled

Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs, reports that all the necessary emergency services are working to eliminate the aftermath of the Russian UAV strike on the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP). The situation is under control, and there have been no casualties.

Source: Ihor Klymenko on Telegram

Quote from Ihor Klymenko: "All the necessary emergency services are involved in eliminating the aftermath of the Russian UAV strike on the Chornobyl NPP. The situation is under control. There are no injured persons.

Advertisement:

The containment structure over the destroyed Unit No 4 is being dismantled to identify smouldering areas. In particular, rescue workers who are climbers are working at the site."

Details: Klymenko underlines that the radiation levels are normal. The Chornobyl NPP industrial site now records 0.57 μSv/h, which is within permissible limits.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine conducts frequent measurements.

Klymenko also stated that information on the aftermath of the Russian strike and the operational situation at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant was provided to the EU Emergency Response Coordination Centre as part of the civil protection framework.

Support UP or become our patron!