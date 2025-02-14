All Sections
Ukraine's Security Service releases photos of debris from Russian drone that attacked Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant – photos

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 14 February 2025, 15:03
Debris of a Geran-2 kamikaze drone. Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

Investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) have opened criminal proceedings into a Russian attack on the containment structure over the destroyed Unit No. 4 at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP). They are working at the scene alongside the relevant authorities.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine; Office of the Prosecutor General

Details: No radiation leakage beyond normal limits has been recorded.

The SSU discovered fragments of a Russian drone, including its warhead and serial number, in and around the containment structure.

 

Experts believe the Russians targeted the nuclear plant deliberately. The attack caused structural damage to the containment structure.

Photographs released by the Prosecutor's Office show the destruction within the arch of the containment structure.

 
 

Previously: Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs, reported that all the necessary emergency services were working to deal with the aftermath of the Russian UAV strike on the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant. He said the situation was under control and there were no casualties.

Background: 

  • Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that a Russian loitering munition carrying a high-explosive incendiary warhead hit the containment structure of the fourth reactor at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant on the night of 13-14 February. Early assessments indicate that the damage to the sarcophagus is substantial, the president said.
  • The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed an explosion at the NPP. The drone hit the roof of the new protective shield which covers the damaged fourth reactor at Chornobyl.
  • The State Emergency Service of Ukraine says radiation levels remain within normal limits.
  • Ukraine’s Energy Ministry urged the IAEA to take immediate action to prevent enemy strikes on nuclear facilities.
  • Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated at the Munich Security Conference that the Russian drone which struck the containment structure over the fourth reactor of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant was flying at an altitude undetectable by radar. This suggests the strike was intentionally aimed at the containment structure.

Support UP or become our patron!

    Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plantwar crimes
