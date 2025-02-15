Dealing with the aftermath of the Russian UAV attack on the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine continues to deal with the aftermath of a Russian drone strike on the containment structure of reactor No. 4 at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (CNNP). As of 15:00 on Saturday, the radiation level at the industrial site near the plant is within normal limits.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Advertisement:

Quote: "The work of Ukraine's State Emergency Service is being impeded by subzero temperatures, snow, and ice building up on the structures. Emergency workers are working directly outside the containment structure, at a height of almost 100 metres, to dismantle the damaged components of the structure and keep the insulation from smouldering.

The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Centre, part of the State Emergency Service, is continuously monitoring the air conditions. As of 15:00 on 15 February 2025, the radiation level at the industrial site near the Chornobyl NPP does not exceed normal limits."

Details: The State Emergency Service is still working to deal with the consequences of the Russian UAV strike. As of 15:00, no insulation was burning, and high-rise technicians were working to partially open the containment structures and plug the holes with fire-extinguishing materials.

Andrii Danyk, Head of the State Emergency Service, said during a briefing near the damaged plant's containment structure that the most highly skilled emergency workers are involved in dealing with the aftermath of the Russian UAV strike.

Background:

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that a Russian loitering munition carrying a high-explosive incendiary warhead hit the protective shield over the fourth reactor at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant on the night of 13-14 February. Early assessments indicate that the damage to the sarcophagus is substantial, the president said.

The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed an explosion at the CNPP. The drone hit the roof of the new protective shell which covers the damaged fourth reactor at Chornobyl.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine says radiation levels have remained within normal limits since the strike.

Zelenskyy stated at the Munich Security Conference that the Russian drone which struck the containment structure was flying at an altitude undetectable by radar. This suggests the strike was deliberately aimed at the containment structure.

On the evening of 14 February, firefighters managed to contain the fire in the outer cladding of the containment structure.

Support UP or become our patron!