Trump's special envoy Kellogg: It's a question for Ukraine, what winning looks like

US Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg has said that what victory looks like is a question for Ukraine, and called the cessation of active hostilities a priority.

Source: Kellogg during discussions on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, quoted by Ukrinform

Quote from Kellogg: "I think the question is, what does winning look like? And I think you have to ask yourselves this question. That's a Ukrainian question because you are fighting for your survival."

Details: Kellogg stressed that the Ukrainians are fighting bravely and the sacrifices they have made are incredible. The special envoy noted that he saw this with his own eyes when he was in Izium and other cities in eastern Ukraine.

At the same time, the US representative said that the first priority for peace is to end active hostilities. He compared it to being wounded in a war, when "the first thing you do is you stop the bleeding".

Kellogg also noted that the peace process should take a long-term view. In this context, he mentioned Konrad Adenauer, who wanted to unite Germany, but it took some time to do so. The special envoy also recalled the experience of the Baltic states, which were invaded, but the United States never recognised this.

Ultimately, Kellogg stressed, Ukraine must be a sovereign, stable, successful country.

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects Kellogg to visit the military on the line of contact in Ukraine.

The US position on the peace talks foresees Ukraine's participation, but European representatives are not included.

This position is completely different from the position of the EU countries, which state that a peace agreement without Europe is not an option.

Keith Kellogg explained the division of roles in the US negotiations to end the war.

