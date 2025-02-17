Trump does not believe Russia will go to war with NATO
Monday, 17 February 2025, 07:30
US President Donald Trump disagrees with claims that Russia will one day go to war with NATO.
Source: Trump speaking to journalists, as broadcast by Fox News
Details: Trump was asked whether he agreed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement that Russia would fight against NATO and whether he had any concerns about it.
Trump responded: "No, I don't agree. I don't agree. Not even a little bit."
Background:
- On 14 February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russians may be preparing aggression against NATO countries as early as next year.
- On 11 February, the Danish Defence Intelligence Service noted that Russia could be ready for a large-scale war in Europe within the next five years if the war in Ukraine were to end or freeze, and NATO refrains from rearming.
- After that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that if Russian leader Vladimir Putin were to attack the North Atlantic Alliance now, he would face inevitable defeat, but in a few years, Russia could pose a greater threat.
