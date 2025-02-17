Trump does not believe Russia will go to war with NATO

US President Donald Trump disagrees with claims that Russia will one day go to war with NATO.

Source: Trump speaking to journalists, as broadcast by Fox News

Details: Trump was asked whether he agreed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement that Russia would fight against NATO and whether he had any concerns about it.

Trump responded: "No, I don't agree. I don't agree. Not even a little bit."

Background:

On 14 February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russians may be preparing aggression against NATO countries as early as next year.

On 11 February, the Danish Defence Intelligence Service noted that Russia could be ready for a large-scale war in Europe within the next five years if the war in Ukraine were to end or freeze, and NATO refrains from rearming.

After that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that if Russian leader Vladimir Putin were to attack the North Atlantic Alliance now, he would face inevitable defeat, but in a few years, Russia could pose a greater threat.

