Canada will always support Ukraine – Canadian PM

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has spoken out in defence of Ukraine and assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of his country’s continued support.

Source: The Hill citing Trudeau in a video address

Details: In a video address posted on social media, Trudeau made it clear that "Canada and our allies" stand united in support of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and in opposition to Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Quote: "Canada and our allies are unequivocal on standing up against Vladimir Putin’s illegal, immoral, unjust violations of the international order."

"I’m looking forward to sitting down with my European partners in a couple of hours to talk about how we will continue to stand, unequivocally, in defence of Ukraine, but also in defence of the rules that keep us all safe."

Details: Trudeau strongly defended the "rules-based order," which he stated has kept the world safe for nearly a century.

Quote: "Ukrainians have been fighting and dying not just to protect their sovereignty, their territorial integrity.

They’re also fighting to protect the rules-based order that keeps us all safe around the world and has for close to 80 years now.

This period of peace, stability, prosperity for the world happens because we had rules around borders, around not invading your neighbours, that Russia chose deliberately to violate a number of years ago."

Details: Trudeau posted the video with the caption "Canada will always stand up for Ukraine".

The Hill noted that such a firm demonstration of support for Ukraine comes amid escalating tensions between US President Donald Trump and Zelenskyy in recent days, as Trump’s administration has tried to negotiate an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Previously:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the policies of the United States and President Donald Trump's administration are pulling Russian leader Vladimir Putin out of isolation and Russia out of its position as an aggressor.

US President Donald Trump called Zelenskyy a dictator, accusing him of refusing to hold elections.

Background:

The Russia-US talks in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, lasted four and a half hours on 18 February. According to the Russian side, Moscow and Washington will work to create conditions for a meeting between Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

Prior to that, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine would not be participating in talks in Saudi Arabia and would not recognise any agreements made on Ukraine without Kyiv’s involvement.

Reuters, citing two informed sources, reported that Zelenskyy had postponed his visit to Saudi Arabia to avoid lending legitimacy to the meeting between US and Russian officials in Riyadh.

At a press conference following the US-Russia talks in Riyadh on 18 February, US President Donald Trump claimed that Russia wants to end the war

