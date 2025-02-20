All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Canada will always support Ukraine – Canadian PM

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 20 February 2025, 05:18
Canada will always support Ukraine – Canadian PM
Justin Trudeau. Photo: Getty Images

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has spoken out in defence of Ukraine and assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of his country’s continued support.

Source: The Hill citing Trudeau in a video address 

Details: In a video address posted on social media, Trudeau made it clear that "Canada and our allies" stand united in support of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and in opposition to Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Canada and our allies are unequivocal on standing up against Vladimir Putin’s illegal, immoral, unjust violations of the international order."

"I’m looking forward to sitting down with my European partners in a couple of hours to talk about how we will continue to stand, unequivocally, in defence of Ukraine, but also in defence of the rules that keep us all safe."

Details: Trudeau strongly defended the "rules-based order," which he stated has kept the world safe for nearly a century.

Quote: "Ukrainians have been fighting and dying not just to protect their sovereignty, their territorial integrity.

They’re also fighting to protect the rules-based order that keeps us all safe around the world and has for close to 80 years now.

This period of peace, stability, prosperity for the world happens because we had rules around borders, around not invading your neighbours, that Russia chose deliberately to violate a number of years ago."

Details: Trudeau posted the video with the caption "Canada will always stand up for Ukraine".

The Hill noted that such a firm demonstration of support for Ukraine comes amid escalating tensions between US President Donald Trump and Zelenskyy in recent days, as Trump’s administration has tried to negotiate an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Previously

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the policies of the United States and President Donald Trump's administration are pulling Russian leader Vladimir Putin out of isolation and Russia out of its position as an aggressor.

US President Donald Trump called Zelenskyy a dictator, accusing him of refusing to hold elections.

Background:

  • The Russia-US talks in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, lasted four and a half hours on 18 February. According to the Russian side, Moscow and Washington will work to create conditions for a meeting between Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.
  • Prior to that, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine would not be participating in talks in Saudi Arabia and would not recognise any agreements made on Ukraine without Kyiv’s involvement.
  • Reuters, citing two informed sources, reported that Zelenskyy had postponed his visit to Saudi Arabia to avoid lending legitimacy to the meeting between US and Russian officials in Riyadh.
  • At a press conference following the US-Russia talks in Riyadh on 18 February, US President Donald Trump claimed that Russia wants to end the war

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Canada
Advertisement:
Going home – to occupation. What makes some Ukrainians return to Russian-occupied territories?
Reuters: Trump may try to strike simplified subsoil deal with Ukraine
UK PM to propose sending 30.000 European soldiers to Ukraine
UK PM Starmer tells Zelenskyy it is perfectly reasonable to suspend elections during war
Vice President Vance believes that elections in Ukraine are now part of US policy
Scholz calls Trump's remarks about Zelenskyy wrong and dangerous, Spiegel says
All News
Canada
Canada interested in providing post-war "security guarantees" for Ukraine
NATO Secretary General and Canadian PM discuss NATO's role in supporting Ukraine's defence
Ukrainian team wins full set of awards at Invictus Games
RECENT NEWS
09:18
Going home – to occupation. What makes some Ukrainians return to Russian-occupied territories?
09:08
Reuters: Trump may try to strike simplified subsoil deal with Ukraine
08:23
Russians attacked mostly on Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka fronts over past day – General Staff
07:48
Zelenskyy speaks with Macron and UK PM
07:41
Macron after second emergency meeting in Paris: We stand with Ukraine
07:16
Russia loses 1,190 soldiers and 63 artillery systems over past day
05:58
Russians attack 12 communities in Sumy Oblast
05:18
Canada will always support Ukraine – Canadian PM
04:22
Putin aims for maximum concessions from the US – ISW
03:16
Trump accuses Ukraine of disrupting subsoil deal
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: