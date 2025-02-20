All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

EU reacts to Trump's accusations about Zelenskyy: Zelenskyy is legitimately elected president

Tetyana Vysotska, Anastasia ProtzThursday, 20 February 2025, 15:28
EU reacts to Trump's accusations about Zelenskyy: Zelenskyy is legitimately elected president
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

The European Union's position on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is clear: He is a legitimate president chosen in fair elections.

Source: Stefan de Keersmaecker, Deputy Chief Spokesperson of the European Commission, at a briefing in Brussels on 20 February

Details: De Keersmaecker stressed that Zelenskyy is a legitimate president elected in democratic elections for the European Union.

Advertisement:

Quote from Stefan de Keersmaecker: "We have a fairly straightforward and clear position on this. President Zelenskyy was legitimately elected in free, fair and democratic elections. Ukraine is a democracy, and Putin's Russia is not. When it comes to information used by the US authorities, I cannot shed any light on that."

Background:

  • The US and Russia are also discussing a three-stage peace plan for Ukraine, which includes a ceasefire, elections in Ukraine and eventually a final agreement. 
  • Speaking to journalists at Mar-a-Lago earlier, Trump said he supported Russia's demands for presidential elections in Ukraine. The US president claimed: "I hate to say it, but he’s down at 4% approval rating".
  • Zelenskyy commented on Trump’s remarks and stated that the US President had fallen victim to Russian disinformation.
  • Following this, Trump called Zelenskyy a dictator and said that he must act quickly if Ukraine wants to survive as a country.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EUTrumpZelenskyy
Advertisement:
A handy guide for Donald Trump: what the polls really tell us about Zelenskyy's approval ratings
US opposes calling Russia aggressor in G7 statement marking 3rd year of full-scale war in Ukraine, FT says
First images show Ukrainian F-16s in action – photos
EU leadership to visit Kyiv on third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine
Ukraine's spy chief: I believe we will reach a ceasefire this year
Trump claims Treasure Secretary Bessent was treated rudely during his last week's visit to Kyiv
All News
EU
EU leadership to visit Kyiv on third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine
EU confident about where its money is going in Ukraine, says EU ambassador to Ukraine
Top MEPs call for Ukraine's participation in peace talks
RECENT NEWS
17:35
US Republican Fitzpatrick stands up for Zelenskyy after Trump's sharp remarks
17:13
Zelenskyy meets with Trump's special envoy Kellogg without interaction with media at US request
17:13
US explores adjusting anti-Russian sanctions as talks with Moscow continue, Bloomberg says
17:12
Fox News: Trump's administration calls on Kyiv to "tone it down" and sign minerals deal
16:04
Ukraine's foreign minister reveals signals he conveyed to Trump's special envoy Kellogg at meeting in Kyiv – photos
15:57
Russians attack sorting centre of Ukraine's national postal service Ukrposhta in Kherson – photos
15:55
A handy guide for Donald Trump: what the polls really tell us about Zelenskyy's approval ratings
15:54
US opposes calling Russia aggressor in G7 statement marking 3rd year of full-scale war in Ukraine, FT says
15:51
US refuses to co-sponsor UN resolution in support of Ukraine, Reuters reports
15:35
Car with Russian war criminal blown up in Berdiansk, Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reports
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: