The European Union's position on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is clear: He is a legitimate president chosen in fair elections.

Source: Stefan de Keersmaecker, Deputy Chief Spokesperson of the European Commission, at a briefing in Brussels on 20 February

Details: De Keersmaecker stressed that Zelenskyy is a legitimate president elected in democratic elections for the European Union.

"We have a fairly straightforward and clear position on this. President Zelenskyy was legitimately elected in free, fair and democratic elections. Ukraine is a democracy, and Putin's Russia is not. When it comes to information used by the US authorities, I cannot shed any light on that."

The US and Russia are also discussing a three-stage peace plan for Ukraine, which includes a ceasefire, elections in Ukraine and eventually a final agreement.

Speaking to journalists at Mar-a-Lago earlier, Trump said he supported Russia's demands for presidential elections in Ukraine. The US president claimed: "I hate to say it, but he’s down at 4% approval rating".

Zelenskyy commented on Trump’s remarks and stated that the US President had fallen victim to Russian disinformation.

Following this, Trump called Zelenskyy a dictator and said that he must act quickly if Ukraine wants to survive as a country.

