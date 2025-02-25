Macron: if Russia violates peace agreement, it will enter into conflict with all guarantors

French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that if a peace agreement is reached, the participants will take on their obligations, demonstrate solidarity and deterrence capabilities, and if Russia violates the agreements, it will face a response from all the countries involved in reaching the deal.

Source: Ukrinform citing Macron during a joint press conference with US President Donald Trump in Washington

Quote from Macron: "I have held talks with all our allies and several European and non-European countries are ready to take part in these efforts.

Some of them continue to assist the Ukrainian army, support its capabilities and be there for the long term in terms of troop numbers or equipment."

"And the president [of the US, Donald Trump] has said 'yes' in very strong terms and even told us that in the discussions held with Russia, this was acceptable in their bilateral exchanges."

"This means that there is an agreement, for which we are guarantors, and that if Russia violates it, it will de facto enter into conflict with all those who have committed to the peace process. And this is a change. This has not happened in recent years. This is not what we did in 2014. So, this is a real breakthrough."

Background:

French President Emmanuel Macron raised the issue of potential military deployment in Ukraine during talks with his US counterpart Donald Trump.

US President Donald Trump said that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin would not oppose the deployment of European peacekeepers in Ukraine.

Media outlets previously reported that Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer would urge Trump to secure US support for a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.

