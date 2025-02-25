All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Macron: if Russia violates peace agreement, it will enter into conflict with all guarantors

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 25 February 2025, 01:24
Macron: if Russia violates peace agreement, it will enter into conflict with all guarantors
Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that if a peace agreement is reached, the participants will take on their obligations, demonstrate solidarity and deterrence capabilities, and if Russia violates the agreements, it will face a response from all the countries involved in reaching the deal.

Source: Ukrinform citing Macron during a joint press conference with US President Donald Trump in Washington

Quote from Macron: "I have held talks with all our allies and several European and non-European countries are ready to take part in these efforts.

Advertisement:

Some of them continue to assist the Ukrainian army, support its capabilities and be there for the long term in terms of troop numbers or equipment."

"And the president [of the US, Donald Trump] has said 'yes' in very strong terms and even told us that in the discussions held with Russia, this was acceptable in their bilateral exchanges."

"This means that there is an agreement, for which we are guarantors, and that if Russia violates it, it will de facto enter into conflict with all those who have committed to the peace process. And this is a change. This has not happened in recent years. This is not what we did in 2014. So, this is a real breakthrough."

Background

  • French President Emmanuel Macron raised the issue of potential military deployment in Ukraine during talks with his US counterpart Donald Trump.
  • US President Donald Trump said that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin would not oppose the deployment of European peacekeepers in Ukraine.
  • Media outlets previously reported that Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer would urge Trump to secure US support for a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

MacronRusso-Ukrainian warnegotiations
Advertisement:
Woman injured, houses damaged in Russian Shahed drone attack on Kyiv Oblast – photos
Trump refuses to call Putin dictator: "I don't use those words lightly"
Trump says he may meet with Zelenskyy "this or next week" for mineral resources deal
correctedUN adopts US resolution with amendments calling for restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity
​​Zelenskyy says he had "good" conversation with Trump at G7 meeting
EU chief diplomat: Ukraine's path to NATO is irreversible, Ukraine must be part of NATO
All News
Macron
Macron believes ceasefire in war in Ukraine is "feasible"
Macron discusses peacekeeping mission in Ukraine with Trump, says countries are willing to join
Macron arrives at the White House for talks with Trump – photos, video
RECENT NEWS
09:27
Macron: many countries ready to join peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, but US support needed
09:04
Russians attack Sumy with Shahed UAVs: multi-storey building damaged, one person injured
08:22
Russians continue attempts to capture Pokrovsk, most clashes occurred there in one day - Ukraine's General Staff
08:15
Macron believes ceasefire in war in Ukraine is "feasible"
07:53
Poland scrambles aircraft in response to Russian attack on Ukraine
07:20
Russia loses 1,300 soldiers and 26 artillery systems over past day
06:48
Putin and Russians do not want to end war in Ukraine – ISW
06:30
Woman injured, houses damaged in Russian Shahed drone attack on Kyiv Oblast – photos
05:20
Air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast
03:48
Putin: Zelenskyy's approval rating twice as low as Ukraine's former Commander-in-Chief
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: