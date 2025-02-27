Russians advance in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState

The territories in white are controlled by Ukraine; those in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState

Russian forces advanced in two settlements of Donetsk Oblast during the night of 26-27 February, based on a report by the DeepState analytical project.

Source: DeepState

Details: DeepState reports that the Russians continue to occupy territories in Donetsk Oblast.

Quote: "The enemy advanced near Burlatske and in Andriivka."

Background:

