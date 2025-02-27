Russians advance in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
Thursday, 27 February 2025, 04:30
Russian forces advanced in two settlements of Donetsk Oblast during the night of 26-27 February, based on a report by the DeepState analytical project.
Source: DeepState
Details: DeepState reports that the Russians continue to occupy territories in Donetsk Oblast.
Quote: "The enemy advanced near Burlatske and in Andriivka."
Background:
- On 26 February, DeepState reported that Russian troops had occupied the village of Novoocheretuvate in Donetsk Oblast.
- On 25 February, DeepState reported that Russian troops had occupied the village of Zaporizhzhia in Donetsk Oblast, and the Ukrainian defence forces had pushed back the Russians near Uspenivka.
- On 24 February, the project updated its maps and reported that the Russians had advanced in Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, with the village being in the "grey zone".
- On 19 February, it was reported that the Russians had captured Dachne and Zelenivka in Donetsk Oblast.
