The Russian Foreign Ministry has stated that a "peace deal may include the presence of unarmed observers and a civilian mission" in Ukraine to monitor compliance with the terms of the agreement and guarantees.

Source: Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko in an interview with Izvestia; Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency ТАSS

Details: According to TASS, Grushko stated that "a peace deal may include the presence of unarmed observers and a civilian mission in Ukraine to monitor the implementation of certain aspects of the agreement or guarantee mechanisms".

Advertisement:

Quote from Grushko: "When it comes to a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine, it will, of course, have an external framework. We will demand that ironclad security guarantees be part of this agreement."

Details: Grushko claimed that only through the establishment of such guarantees could lasting peace in Ukraine be achieved and regional security strengthened. In addition, he added that part of the guarantees should include Ukraine's neutral status and a refusal by NATO countries to admit it into the alliance.

Previously: In early March, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed that the potential deployment of European troops in Ukraine would mean NATO's official and direct involvement in the war. Notably, the Russian propaganda machine has been claiming for three years that Moscow is at war with the "West" and NATO on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Ukraine's partners have begun discussing the possible deployment of peacekeeping forces in Ukraine. Such statements have been made by representatives of France, the United Kingdom and Türkiye.

Background:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised the necessity of deploying at least 200,000 European peacekeepers to prevent further Russian aggression against Ukraine following a ceasefire agreement.

Later Zelenskyy stated that any effective peacekeeping forces deployed in Ukraine must include US troops.

Zelenskyy also pointed out that the number of peacekeepers would depend on the size of the Ukrainian army.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!