Ukrainian foreign minister states Russia has not yet provided official response to US ceasefire proposal

Iryna BalachukMonday, 17 March 2025, 11:05
Ukrainian foreign minister states Russia has not yet provided official response to US ceasefire proposal
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has said that as of now, Russia has not yet provided an official response to the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire to which Ukraine had previously agreed.

Source: Sybiha in an interview with RBC-Ukraine

Quote: "Let's wait for an official response, because as of today there is none. But we definitely assume that no additional demands should be imposed.

Ukraine has accepted the proposal of the American side and, accordingly, the Russian side should do the same."

Details: When asked how this response should be formalised, Sybiha said that "there are various official forms of confirmation of the state's position", but "as of today, there are none".

"This confirmation should be provided directly to the American side," he stressed.

He was unable to answer the question about the possible start time of the 30-day ceasefire, saying that it is a "very complicated process" that, in addition to the agreement itself, also includes a number of challenges, including monitoring compliance with the truce.

Background:

  • Following talks in Saudi Arabia on 11 March, Ukraine announced its readiness to introduce a 30-day ceasefire if Russia also adheres to it.
  • On 13 March, Russian leader Putin said that Russia had agreed with the proposal to end combat actions in Ukraine, but that this should lead to a lasting peace.
  • Putin said that many questions need to be resolved within the framework of such a ceasefire, such as whether Ukraine will continue to mobilise troops and receive weapons, how monitoring and verification will be handled, and who will determine violations along the 2,000-km front line.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Putin was putting forward additional conditions for a halt to the hostilities, which indicates that he does not want to stop fighting.
  • US President Donald Trump said he plans to speak with Putin on 18 March to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.

