We clearly understand which countries ready to deploy their troops in Ukraine, says Ukraine's foreign minister

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has confirmed that statements from European partners supporting and assisting Ukraine over the past two to three weeks are not mere words but are backed by concrete actions.

Source: Sybiha in an interview with RBC-Ukraine

Quote: "Regarding specifics – yes, we already clearly understand the list of countries ready to deploy their troops as key and effective elements of the future security guarantees system. That is why we are now at the stage of discussing the details. These details include geography, numbers and mandate."

Details: Sybiha recalled that a summit of a coalition of the willing took place on 15 March with the participation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and discussions continue through the Office of the President led by Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, and national security advisors.

"This is no longer an abstract idea; these are matters that are not just under discussion but are in the implementation stage," Sybiha stated.

Speaking about the presence of foreign forces as an element of the future security guarantees system, the foreign minister stressed that "support from the American side is extremely and critically important".

"We need America; we need American involvement and leadership," he said.

When asked how Ukraine would overcome Russia’s resistance, as Moscow categorically opposes an international contingent in Ukraine, Sybiha stated that Kyiv would act in line with its national interests and measures that genuinely guarantee Ukraine’s long-term security.

Quote: "We are not satisfied with merely the absence of hostilities. Peace is not just the absence of war. We are talking about a stable, long-term and just peace that prevents the resumption of Russian aggression in the long run. That is precisely what our efforts, together with our allies, are aimed at.

We now have a clear and solid coalition – Ukraine is not alone."

Background:

French President Emmanuel Macron previously voiced support for the idea of sending European troops to Ukraine but emphasised that this would only happen on a very limited scale and far from conflict zones.

Meanwhile, British newspaper The Times reported that the UK is considering sending Typhoon fighter jets to Ukraine for an air patrol mission. The UK government believes that such a step could help avoid the need to deploy large numbers of ground troops in Ukraine.

On 13 March, it was reported that UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron were negotiating with 37 countries to form a coalition of the willing regarding Ukraine in the event of a peace settlement.

On 15 March, following a virtual meeting, the UK prime minister announced that efforts by a coalition of the willing had entered an operational phase, and military officials would meet in the UK on 20 March to plan how to strengthen a future peace agreement.

Keir Starmer also stated that there are two main pressure points to force Russia to the negotiating table: increasing Ukraine’s military capabilities and imposing sanctions against Russia.

The UK also announced that it could send 10,000 troops to Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Ukraine’s partners not to listen to Russia’s stance on deploying a foreign contingent in Ukraine to guarantee a peace agreement.

