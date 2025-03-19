All Sections
Zelenskyy agrees to US proposal to halt strikes on Russia's energy facilities, Bloomberg says

Ulyana Krychkovska, Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 19 March 2025, 18:59
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has backed a proposal to cease attacks on Russian energy infrastructure during a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump.

Source: Bloomberg, citing an anonymous source familiar with the conversation, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Bloomberg source said that Zelenskyy agreed to a proposal to halt strikes on Russian energy facilities during his phone call with Donald Trump.

Bloomberg noted that the US and Ukraine have agreed to work on expanding the ceasefire framework.

Background:

  • Trump described his phone conversation with Zelenskyy as "very good", adding that a significant part of the discussion was based on his conversation the previous day with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, aimed at aligning "both Russia and Ukraine in terms of their requests and needs".
  • On 18 March, following the phone conversation between Trump and Putin, it was reported that Putin rejected the idea of a 30-day ceasefire, which Ukraine had already agreed to. Instead, he supported a pledge for both sides to refrain from attacking energy facilities for 30 days.
  • On 19 March, Zelenskyy stated that Russia had attacked Ukraine’s energy infrastructure overnight, despite Putin supposedly ordering a halt to such strikes for 30 days.
  • Meanwhile, Trump’s Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, stated that he still trusts Putin and his commitments to act "in good faith" regarding ending the war in Ukraine.

