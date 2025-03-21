All Sections
UK discussed sending fighter jets to Ukraine – The Telegraph

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 21 March 2025, 04:38
UK discussed sending fighter jets to Ukraine – The Telegraph
Typhoon fighter jet. Photo: Wikipedia/SAC Tim Laurence

The Telegraph has stated that the deployment of British Typhoon fighter jets to Ukraine was discussed on Thursday 20 March during a meeting at the Permanent Joint Headquarters, which oversees the planning and control of all UK overseas military operations.

Source: The Telegraph with reference to its sources

Details: This discussion comes as French President Emmanuel Macron explores alternatives to his plan with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer regarding the deployment of European troops on the ground to protect a future peace agreement in Ukraine.

Macron is considering having the United Nations lead the mission and raised the issue at the European Council summit on Thursday.

Starmer took part in separate talks in Northwood, led by joint operations chief Lieutenant General Nick Perry, along with representatives from over 30 countries who gathered to discuss how a "coalition of the willing" could assist Ukraine.

Starmer has pledged to deploy British troops to Ukraine if US President Donald Trump successfully negotiates a peace agreement with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

A senior source in the Royal Air Force told The Telegraph that air defence was discussed at the meeting, as "there will be a requirement for top cover" if UK soldiers enter Ukraine.

The Telegraph noted that to provide "top cover", the Royal Air Force would deploy either Typhoon or American F35 jets, as these fighters offer "excellent air-to-air policing".

Uncertainty over whether the United States will provide air cover for Ukraine has led to the United Kingdom's need to take the lead.

So far, Trump has stated that he will not provide any military support and has urged Europe to take on a greater share of supporting Ukraine.

Starmer said on Thursday that military planning for the "coalition of the willing" had been divided "into sea, air, land and borders" and Ukraine's reconstruction.

"The political momentum that we've built up... is being translated here into military planning and operational planning, and broadly broken out into different areas," he stated.

