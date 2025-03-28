European leaders promise support for Ukraine, but have no unanimity on sending troops – NYT

After the coalition of the willing meeting in Paris on 27 March, only France and the UK are insisting on deploying a "reassurance force" to Ukraine, meaning their own troops. Italy is willing to send troops if they are part of a UN mission and Poland has completely ruled out such a possibility. There is no unanimity among European leaders regarding the deployment of forces to Ukraine.

Source: The New York Times

Details: French President Emmanuel Macron promised that the coalition of the willing would continue to support Ukraine in its war against Russia and help protect peace in the future – including, for some European countries, by sending troops to Ukrainian soil once the conflict is over.

However, Macron, who spoke at the closing of the European leaders' meeting in Paris, said that the details of these forces are still being determined, and there is still little information about who is ready to do what.

The NYT believes "that compounded a sense of murkiness around diplomatic efforts to stop the fighting".

Quote from Macron: "We need to accelerate discussions to obtain a ceasefire, we need to accelerate our ability to finance and deliver weapons, and to prepare plans for the Ukrainian army and the reassurance force."

But the UK and France remained the only countries to support the idea after three hours of discussions.

Macron stated that no European forces would be on the line of contact and would not have a mission of monitoring or ensuring a ceasefire. He suggested that this task could be conducted by UN peacekeepers or other independent observers, while European troops would be based further from the front line to deter Russia. Europeans will also help train and support Ukrainian forces.

Macron acknowledged that the leaders did not reach unanimity regarding the reassurance force.

In particular, Italy wants to send troops only if they are part of a UN mission, while Poland has completely ruled out such a possibility.

Macron said that France and Britain would send military delegations to Ukraine to develop plans for the future of the Ukrainian army. More detailed information is expected within the month.

Quote from Macron: "It’s these military-to-military exchanges that will define the locations, the number of forces to make it credible, and the capabilities. Nothing has been ruled out yet. We’re looking at sea, air and land."

Details: Macron said after the meeting on 27 March that the leaders in Paris had also promised to increase short-term military assistance to Ukraine, including by speeding up the disbursement of loans backed by Russian assets, which had been agreed upon last year.

"We also unanimously agreed that now was not the time to lift sanctions, whatever they may be," he said.

Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy to the Middle East, called the idea of European forces in Ukraine "simplistic", despite the Trump administration repeatedly accusing Europe of doing too little to defend itself.

When it came to US support, Macron said "you have to hope for the best but prepare for the worst".

Macron also reported that he had spoken with Trump before the meeting on Thursday and would brief him again afterward.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed satisfaction after the meeting, listing European promises to invest in Ukrainian drone production and electronic warfare systems and to maintain sanctions against Russia for as long as the war continues.

Background:

On Thursday 27 March, a meeting of state leaders began in Paris to discuss support for Ukraine in deterring Russian aggression and achieving a just and lasting peace.

The coalition of the willing, led by France and the UK, has been working for several weeks on a plan to send thousands of troops to Ukraine to help guarantee a future ceasefire.

Sources in European diplomatic circles told Reuters that there is growing scepticism in Europe about the feasibility of the plan due to logistical challenges, troop shortages, resistance from Russia and the lack of US security guarantees.

Associated Press, citing an unnamed French official, reported that France is considering deploying European peacekeeping forces in Ukraine at a distance from the front line, with one option being deployment along the Dnipro River.

