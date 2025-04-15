Zelenskyy reveals progress in Turkish-led Black Sea security talks

Türkiye is hosting talks on security issues in the Black Sea at the military level, with the participation of the United Kingdom and France, leaders of the coalition of the willing.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference in Odesa on 15 April after a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy stated that a military-level meeting on Black Sea security is being held in Türkiye, focusing primarily on the coalition of the willing.

"These discussions are now under way and will continue over the next two days on the platform of our Turkish counterparts. They've invited us. Representatives from those who represented Europe at the Paris summit – the UK, France, Ukraine, and the host country, Türkiye – will be present," he added.

The Turkish Ministry of Defence had earlier reported that a meeting would take place in Türkiye on 15-16 April to discuss Black Sea security following a potential ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

Although Turkish media had initially reported that Russian representatives were to attend the meeting, Ankara later denied this.

Following the talks held in Saudi Arabia from 23 to 25 March, Russia and Ukraine agreed to hold discussions on the security of shipping in the Black Sea.

However, Russia later issued a list of demands, including the easing of several sanctions on its agricultural sector. The United States stated it would consider these demands, while European countries have rejected any easing of sanctions.

