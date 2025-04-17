Russia attacks Ukraine with ballistic and anti-aircraft missiles and 75 drones overnight

Since the evening of 16 April, Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, three S-300/400 anti-aircraft guided missiles, 75 Shahed attack UAVs, and various types of decoy drones. A total of 55 drones failed to reach their targets.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "As of 10:00, 25 Shahed attack UAVs (and other types of drones) have been confirmed downed in the east, north, south and centre of the country. 30 enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar (without negative consequences)."

Details: The Russian attack affected Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

The Russians launched missiles from Russia’s Rostov Oblast and from temporarily occupied Luhansk Oblast. Drones were launched from the Russian cities of Kursk and Millerovo and from Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by Ukrainian aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups.

