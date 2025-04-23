All Sections
France: Europe will demand respect for Ukraine's territorial integrity in any peace deal

Iryna Kutielieva, Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 23 April 2025, 17:00
France: Europe will demand respect for Ukraine's territorial integrity in any peace deal
Stock photo: Getty Images

France has stated that European countries believe any peace agreement aimed at ending the war unleashed by Russia must include respect for Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

Source: AFP, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The statement came from the office of French President Emmanuel Macron in response to a comment by US Vice President JD Vance, who claimed that both Ukraine and Russia would have to give up some of the territory they currently control.

The Élysée Palace emphasised that "Ukraine's territorial integrity and European aspirations are very strong requirements for Europeans".

Background:

  • Media reports indicate the US is prepared to recognise Russia’s control over Ukraine’s Crimea and ease sanctions on Moscow as part of a potential peace agreement.
  • On Tuesday 22 April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated that Ukraine will not recognise the Russian occupation of Crimea, which is internationally recognised as part of Ukraine.
  • Talks had been expected to take place in London on 23 April between the foreign ministers of Ukraine, the US, France, Germany and the UK. However, the UK Foreign Office later announced that the ministerial talks had been postponed and meetings would now be held at senior official level.

