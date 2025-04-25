All Sections
Russia attacks Ukraine with over 100 UAVs at night: 81 drones fail to reach their target

Iryna BalachukFriday, 25 April 2025, 08:52
Mobile fire group. Photo: Air Command Tsentr (Centre)

The Russians have launched a combined strike on Ukraine using 103 attack UAVs and decoy drones of various types since the evening of 24 April. A total of 41 drones have been downed and another 40 failed to reach their targets.

Source: Ukraine's Air Forces

Quote: "As of 08:30, 41 Shahed attack UAVs (and other types of drones) have been confirmed downed in the country's east, north and centre. A total of 40 Russian decoy drones disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects)."

Details: Kharkiv, Sumy, Cherkasy, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts were under attack.

The drones were launched from the Russian cities of Kursk, Bryansk and Oryol.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

Background: The Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones on the night of 24-25 April, causing fires in several settlements. Three people were killed and eight injured in the city of Pavlohrad.

