Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for the Middle East, presented a proposal to European officials in Paris on 17 April aimed at ending the Russo-Ukrainian war. The proposal includes the recognition of Russia's control over several Ukrainian territories currently under Moscow's occupation.

Details: The United States has presented a draft agreement to European officials to end Russia's war in Ukraine. The document outlines clear terms and presents Washington's final proposal for both sides.

The proposal calls for a permanent truce between Russia and Ukraine, with immediate negotiations on its technical implementation. Ukraine is offered security guarantees and the right to join the European Union, but not NATO.

A key component of the agreement is the de jure recognition by the United States of Russia's control over Crimea, as well as its de facto control over Luhansk Oblast (referred to as Luhansk) and parts of Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Kherson oblasts.

Under the US plan, Ukraine would regain control over the occupied parts of Kharkiv Oblast, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and the Kakhovka Dam. Ukraine would also gain control of the Kinburn Spit and unimpeded access to the Dnipro River.

On the economic front, Witkoff's plan calls for an economic cooperation agreement between the US and Ukraine, alongside the resumption of financial assistance for Ukraine's full recovery.

Additionally, the plan proposes lifting sanctions imposed on Russia since the outbreak of the war in 2014 and highlights economic cooperation between the US and Russia in the energy and other industrial sectors.

Earlier, media reports suggested that the Trump administration handed over a one-page document to Ukraine in Paris last week, presented as a "final proposal" for a peaceful settlement. Among other things, the US is prepared to recognise Russia's control over Ukrainian Crimea and ease sanctions against Moscow.

On 24 April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the US had presented its strategy for the Ukrainian territories during talks in London. He added that after the US proposal, "another paper appeared", following a conversation between the Ukrainian delegation, the European team and the United States.

The Telegraph has revealed details of a new negotiation document aimed at ending the war, with Kyiv hoping to deny Russia official international recognition of its sovereignty over Crimea and other occupied territories as part of the peace talks.

