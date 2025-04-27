All Sections
Russian foreign minister rejects US proposal to control Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 27 April 2025, 18:59
Lavrov. Photo: Getty Images

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has claimed that the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), occupied by Russia, is "in safe hands" and dismissed the possibility of any "changes" in its management.

Source: Lavrov in an interview with CBS News

Details: The journalist asked Lavrov to comment on US President Donald Trump’s reported proposal for joint US-Ukrainian management of the ZNPP, as previously reported by the media.

Quote from Lavrov: "No, we never received such an offer and if we do, we will explain that the power station is run by the Russian Federation state corporation called Rosatom. It is being under monitoring of the IAEA personnel permanently located on the site. And if not for the Ukrainian regular attempts to attack the station and to create a nuclear disaster for Europe and for Ukraine as well, the safety requirements are fully implemented and it is in very good hands."

Details: In response to a clarifying question on whether this means a rejection of the US proposal regarding control of the plant, Lavrov said: "No, I don't think any change is conceivable".

He also claimed that the missile strikes on Kyiv during the night of 24 April targeted facilities used by the military and stated that Russia would continue such strikes.

Quote from Lavrov: "If this was a target used by the Ukrainian military, the Minister of Defence, the commanders in the field have the right to attack them... We will continue to target the sites used by the military of Ukraine, by some mercenaries from foreign countries and by instructors whom the Europeans officially sent to help target Russian civilian sites."

Lavrov also described Russia’s occupation of Crimea as a "done deal" claiming that "Russia do not negotiate its own territory" and alleged that Trump "understands this".

Background:

  • On 24 April, Bloomberg reported that the United States wants Russia to return control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to Ukraine. According to the Trump administration’s plan, the plant would then transition under US control to supply electricity to cities both under Ukrainian control and Russian occupation.
  • On 25 April, Reuters also reported on a US proposal for ending the war, which included restoring Ukrainian control over the ZNPP and transferring its management to the US, with electricity supplied to both sides.
  • On 26 April, Reuters published proposals submitted by Ukrainian and European officials to the US side during negotiations in London. These proposals stipulate that Ukraine would regain control over the ZNPP, with US involvement, as well as over the Kakhovka Dam.

