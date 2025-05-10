All Sections
Macron wants direct Ukraine-Russia talks after ceasefire is reached

Ulyana Krychkovska, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 10 May 2025, 13:02
Macron wants direct Ukraine-Russia talks after ceasefire is reached
French President Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that Paris is ready to help initiate direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, but only if a 30-day truce is reached.

Source: Macron in an interview with TF1/LCI, a French television network and news channel, during a visit to Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Macron expressed confidence that the allies would be able to reach talks between Kyiv and Moscow.

He said the goal is to demonstrate unity between Ukraine, the United States and Europe to end the full-scale war.

"If we all stand firm that this 30-day ceasefire is what you've been telling the world for months, we'll do it; we'll start direct talks between Ukraine and Russia; we're ready to help," he stressed.

Meanwhile, the French president added that additional "much tougher" sanctions will be imposed if the ceasefire is not respected.

Background:

