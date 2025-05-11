Macron woke Trump before dawn to secure backing for Kyiv ceasefire plan

French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly called US President Donald Trump before 7:00 Washington time to brief him on discussions held in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several European leaders.

Source: Politico, a Brussels-based politics and policy news organisation; European Pravda

Details: Politico reported that Macron initiated the early-morning call to Trump during a three-hour meeting with Zelenskyy and EU leaders at the Mariinskyi Palace on 10 May. Despite the early hour in Washington, Trump answered the call and was updated on the coalition’s latest talks with Ukraine.

Two officials familiar with the matter confirmed to Politico that Trump listened to the details and agreed to support the European-led initiative for a ceasefire.

