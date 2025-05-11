Macron woke Trump before dawn to secure backing for Kyiv ceasefire plan
French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly called US President Donald Trump before 7:00 Washington time to brief him on discussions held in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several European leaders.
Source: Politico, a Brussels-based politics and policy news organisation; European Pravda
Details: Politico reported that Macron initiated the early-morning call to Trump during a three-hour meeting with Zelenskyy and EU leaders at the Mariinskyi Palace on 10 May. Despite the early hour in Washington, Trump answered the call and was updated on the coalition’s latest talks with Ukraine.
Two officials familiar with the matter confirmed to Politico that Trump listened to the details and agreed to support the European-led initiative for a ceasefire.
Background:
- During a visit to Kyiv on 10 May, the leaders of the coalition of the willing demanded that Russia agree to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire starting 12 May. They expressed readiness to ramp up sanctions, which would be coordinated by Europe and the United States, should Moscow reject the demand.
- Following the latest meeting of the coalition of the willing, Zelenskyy and the leaders of four European countries – Germany, France, Poland, and the UK – held a phone call with Trump.
- Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has not responded to the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire but said he is ready for direct talks with Kyiv in Istanbul on Thursday 15 May.
